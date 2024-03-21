‘Disgusted by the King’s Apparent Weakness’: Queen Camilla Providing ‘Little Comfort’ to Charles During Cancer Battle — Report

A bombshell report revealed that Camilla has not been tending to Charles as one might expect her to do during this difficult time.

Queen Camilla has reportedly iced out her ailing husband King Charles as he bravely battles cancer.

“Behind the scenes, Camilla is disgusted by the king’s apparent weakness and is providing him little comfort as he battles his fatal cancer,” a source told The National Enquirer.

“By going on holiday, she was thumbing her nose at stepson William, who is incapable of shouldering the monarchy’s burdens on his own,” said the insider.