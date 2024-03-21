‘Disgusted by the King’s Apparent Weakness’: Queen Camilla Providing ‘Little Comfort’ to Charles During Cancer Battle — Report
Queen Camilla has reportedly iced out her ailing husband King Charles as he bravely battles cancer.
A bombshell report revealed that Camilla has not been tending to Charles as one might expect her to do during this difficult time.
“Behind the scenes, Camilla is disgusted by the king’s apparent weakness and is providing him little comfort as he battles his fatal cancer,” a source told The National Enquirer.
“By going on holiday, she was thumbing her nose at stepson William, who is incapable of shouldering the monarchy’s burdens on his own,” said the insider.
The Sun reported that Camilla took a vacation earlier this month due to her being “exhausted” from taking on extra work while her husband was sick. The trip shocked many given Buckingham Palace announced Charles’s cancer in early February.
"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."
The palace said Charles started, "a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
The King spoke out days later thanking his supporters for their well wishes.
“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," Charles said. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prince William has kept with his royal duties while Kate Middleton recovers from abdominal surgery.
A source told RadarOnline.com that Middleton's health situation is quite serious despite the statements from Kensington Palace.
“Kate is struggling to eat,” a well-placed royal source told RadarOnline.com. “She continues to recover after the surgery, but the recuperation has been more difficult than expected.”
“Kate was already painfully thin, so this is a cause for major concern behind palace walls,” the source added.
Middleton was discharged from the hospital on January 29 after her scheduled surgery. The Princess of Wales has kept a low profile in the weeks since — leading to many conspiracy theories on social media.