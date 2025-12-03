"It was not packed at all," claimed an insider, who shelled out $117 to attend the promo event for Presley's bio, Softly As I Leave You: Life After Elvis. "There were a lot of empty seats – I would say maybe only 100 people showed up."

The fan, who was shocked by Presley's worn, aged appearance, said: "She looks better in photos."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Elvis' [Presley] ex is all shook up after being hit by recent lawsuits – including a breach of contract action from former business associates Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, the former heads of Priscilla Presley Partners.

In court documents, the two make a series of eye-popping allegations against Priscilla, revealing a $655,612.39 IRS bill from 2021 and claiming she yanked 54-year-old Lisa Marie Presley off life support in 2023 in a scheme to pocket millions from her daughter's life insurance policy.