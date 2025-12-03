Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley's Sad Money Grab Exposed — Elvis' Ex Forced to Work 'Low-Rent Meet-and-Greets' to Pay Off Enormous IRS Bill

Priscilla Presley has been facing financial woes as Elvis' ex works to pay off a massive IRS debt through events.
Source: MEGA

Dec. 3 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Cash-strapped Priscilla Presley is working herself into an early grave with a grueling tour of low-rent meet and greets to hype her new memoir – and in a desperate attempt to bring in some much-needed money.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 80-year-old looked "weathered" at an October 24 event in Carteret, New Jersey, that was attended by just a small smattering of fans.

Presley’s Appearance Leaves Crowd Stunned

Priscilla Presley drew a sparse crowd at her New Jersey memoir event for 'Softly As I Leave You: Life After Elvis.'
Source: MEGA

"It was not packed at all," claimed an insider, who shelled out $117 to attend the promo event for Presley's bio, Softly As I Leave You: Life After Elvis. "There were a lot of empty seats – I would say maybe only 100 people showed up."

The fan, who was shocked by Presley's worn, aged appearance, said: "She looks better in photos."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Elvis' [Presley] ex is all shook up after being hit by recent lawsuits – including a breach of contract action from former business associates Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, the former heads of Priscilla Presley Partners.

In court documents, the two make a series of eye-popping allegations against Priscilla, revealing a $655,612.39 IRS bill from 2021 and claiming she yanked 54-year-old Lisa Marie Presley off life support in 2023 in a scheme to pocket millions from her daughter's life insurance policy.

Battle Deepened Family Rift

Riley Keough and Priscilla have publicly downplayed reports of a rift following their legal dispute over Lisa Marie Presley's trust.
Source: MEGA

Priscilla, through her attorney, vehemently denied the allegations, and she sued her former business partners for elder abuse.

Presley has also downplayed a rift with granddaughter Riley Keough, who penned a searing email blasting her for filing a petition contesting Lisa Marie's living trust.

"It's really hurtful that you, after years of me trying to resolve your and my mother's broken relationship and restore our family, you are taking me, of all people, to court," the 36-year-old wrote in the missive, referring to the probate court battle that ended with Priscilla walking off with a $2.4million payout.

An insider said the Dallas alum played down their rift at the Jersey meet and greet, telling fans, "Don't pay attention to the reports or social media, contrary to what you might have read or heard. [Riley and I] are very close."

Pushing Events To Make Money

Sources claimed Priscilla Presley continues low-profile appearances to bolster income despite her $10 million net worth.
Source: MEGA

In fact, Keough agreed Priscilla, who has a reported net worth of $10million, would be retained as a "special advisor" for the estate's Promenade Trust to the tune of $100,000 per year.

Still, an insider told RadarOnline.com Priscilla's spending is so out of control she insists she needs to continue doing the schlocky events to supplement her income and promote her onetime luminous brand as the former "Queen of Graceland."

