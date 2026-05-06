Priscilla Presley's Family Agony Exposed — Elvis' Widow Reveals Daughter Lisa Marie's Death Caused 'Separation' Among Loved Ones in Heartbreaking Interview

"Yes, yes, a couple of days, yes," Priscilla said, in audio obtained by RadarOnline.com, when asked how soon after the awards ceremony Lisa Marie passed.

The discussion turned to how the family has been coping in the time since.

"That's a good question, too. It's kind of separated us in a way because, you know, we would get together and have meals and, of course, you know, have family," Priscilla explained. "Girls are 18 now, the twins. So they have their boyfriends and, you know, do their thing, It's been, even though we're close— what?"