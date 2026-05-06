Priscilla Presley's Family Agony Exposed — Elvis' Widow Reveals Daughter Lisa Marie's Death Caused 'Separation' Among Loved Ones in Heartbreaking Interview
May 6 2026, Published 2:43 p.m. ET
Priscilla Presley opened up about how grief has impacted her family following the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a candid conversation with her son, Navarone Garibaldi, Priscilla reflected on the emotional aftermath of Lisa Marie's death, which came just days after the pair attended the Golden Globes together.
Death Separated Family
"Yes, yes, a couple of days, yes," Priscilla said, in audio obtained by RadarOnline.com, when asked how soon after the awards ceremony Lisa Marie passed.
The discussion turned to how the family has been coping in the time since.
"That's a good question, too. It's kind of separated us in a way because, you know, we would get together and have meals and, of course, you know, have family," Priscilla explained. "Girls are 18 now, the twins. So they have their boyfriends and, you know, do their thing, It's been, even though we're close— what?"
'Coming Closer Together'
Navarone quickly interjected, offering a different perspective.
"I would disagree," he said.
Priscilla responded, "Uh oh. Not unusual."
Navarone went on to explain that, in his view, the family's fractures began earlier — following the 2020 death of Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough.
"I think, actually, losing Ben was the first thing that separated us. When you would think that would be something that should bring everybody together, that somehow separated us further, because everybody grieves in different ways, and everybody felt, you know, put blame on somebody in different ways, and just felt different ways about it," he said.
"Somehow, that separated us further. And, uh... Now, after my sister died, I feel like now we're actually coming closer together, and I feel like we're all letting go of those feelings," he added.
Priscilla agreed with her son’s reflection, adding simply, "Yeah, yeah."
Benjamin Keough's Death Deeply Impacted the Family
Benjamin died by suicide at 27 in the family's California home.
Details surrounding the aftermath of his death later emerged in Lisa Marie's posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, which was completed by her daughter, Riley Keough.
In the book, Lisa Marie wrote, "There is no law in the state of California that you have to bury someone immediately," revealing she kept her son's body in dry ice for two months.
Riley explained the decision, writing: "It was really important for my mum to have ample time to say goodbye to him, the same way she'd done with her dad," referring to Elvis Presley.
Lisa Marie Presley Died Amid Ongoing Health Struggles
Lisa Marie died on January 12, 2023, at age 54, after suffering cardiac arrest at her home. She was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
The coroner determined her cause of death to be a small bowel obstruction related to complications from prior bariatric surgery, following years of ongoing health issues.
According to Riley, however, the emotional toll of her son's death played a significant role in her mother's decline.
"My mom physically died from the aftereffects of her surgery, but we all knew she died of a broken heart," she wrote.