Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'In a State' Over Andrew's 'Catastrophic' Arrest: Disgraced Royal's Daughters' Lives Shaken After Father Spends 11 Hours In Police Custody

An insider told The Telegraph: "This is catastrophic for her and the girls. She seems to be doing her best to put a brave face on it.

"Her desperation for money was clear stupidity but does that equate to what she's going through now?"

Another source claimed the girls were "in a state."

Ferguson has not been seen in public since September 25 last year, when she was photographed being driven out of Royal Lodge.

Andre was not given any prior warning ahead of his arrest on Thursday.

As RadarOnline.com reported, he was anticipating spending his 66th birthday alone with seven dogs, including two of the Queen’s corgis he inherited after her 2022 death.

A friend told The Sun: "The plan was to spend a quiet and lonely 66th birthday at Wood Farm as no one was coming round to celebrate with him, not even Fergie or their two children Beatrice and Eugenie.

"He was expecting to spend the day with seven dogs, instead he had 15 cops at his door."