Prince Andrew

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'In a State' Over Andrew's 'Catastrophic' Arrest: Disgraced Royal's Daughters' Lives Shaken After Father Spends 11 Hours In Police Custody

picture of Princess Beatrice, Andrew Windsor and Princess Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are 'in a state' following their father Andrew Windsor's shock arrest on Thursday morning.

Feb. 20 2026, Published 8:44 a.m. ET

Andrew Windsor's two daughters are "in a state" over their father's arrest, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced former royal spent 11 hours in custody being grilled by cops over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday, on what was his 66th birthday.

Whereabouts Of Ferguson And Daughters Remains a Mystery

picture of Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
Source: MEGA

Questions mount over Sarah Ferguson and daughters whereabouts following Andrew's arrest.

The whereabouts of Princesses Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, plus their mother and Andrew's ex Sarah Ferguson, 66, remains a mystery, as questions mount over their links with convicted pedo Epstein.

However, it was suggested the Princesses have been left in turmoil over their father's arrest, with one of the girls thought to be with their mom.

Sources also expressed concerns for Ferguson's mental health, saying the police investigation is "catastrophic for her and her girls."

The former Duchess of York is said to be lying low abroad, having spent a few days in the French Alps with friends before moving on to the United Arab Emirates.

Arrest 'Catastrophic' For Ferguson And Daughters

picture of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Feruson, plus their daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, has been deeply impacted by Andrew's arrest.

An insider told The Telegraph: "This is catastrophic for her and the girls. She seems to be doing her best to put a brave face on it.

"Her desperation for money was clear stupidity but does that equate to what she's going through now?"

Another source claimed the girls were "in a state."

Ferguson has not been seen in public since September 25 last year, when she was photographed being driven out of Royal Lodge.

Andre was not given any prior warning ahead of his arrest on Thursday.

As RadarOnline.com reported, he was anticipating spending his 66th birthday alone with seven dogs, including two of the Queen’s corgis he inherited after her 2022 death.

A friend told The Sun: "The plan was to spend a quiet and lonely 66th birthday at Wood Farm as no one was coming round to celebrate with him, not even Fergie or their two children Beatrice and Eugenie.

"He was expecting to spend the day with seven dogs, instead he had 15 cops at his door."

Grilled Over Links With Epstein

prince andrew
Source: MEGA

Police are seeking answers from Andrew regarding his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Cops previously said they were reviewing claims Andrew allegedly shared sensitive information with his pedo pal Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the U.K.'s trade envoy.

The force also confirmed prior they were separately probing allegations a woman was trafficked to the U.K. by Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Andrew.

Andrew has consistently and vehemently denied wrongdoing.

picture of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles insisted 'the law must take its course' while referring to Andrew's arrest on Thursday.

Andrew's older brother, King Charles, released a statement addressing the arrest yesterday.

He said: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.

"As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.

"Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."

