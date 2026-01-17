EXCLUSIVE: Kate and Meghan's Bling War! How the Future Queen is 'Winning Inherited Jewelry' Fight 'Absolutely Hands Down'
Jan. 17 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Princess Catherine is being hailed as the clear winner in a long-simmering royal "bling war" with Meghan Markle, after stepping out in one of Queen Elizabeth II's rare diamond heirlooms in a move insiders told RadarOnline.com underlines her status as Britain's future queen.
Princess Catherine, 44, attended a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on December 3 in honor of the German president's official visit, wearing a periwinkle Jenny Packham gown and a pair of diamond chandelier earrings once owned by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen's Diamonds Signal Catherine's Rising Power
The jewels, unseen in public before Catherine debuted them in 2011, were widely interpreted as a deliberate signal of continuity and her senior royal standing, as well as the fact she is set to become a monarch.
By contrast, Meghan Markle, 44, now living in California with Prince Harry, 41, inherited several personal pieces from Princess Diana that royal observers described as emotionally significant but "far less institutionally powerful" than Elizabeth's treasures.
The earrings recently worn by Catherine consist of three slim strands of round and baguette diamonds supporting a pear-shaped diamond pendant, trimmed with fringed diamond strands.
They are believed to have been gifted to Catherine shortly after her 2011 wedding to Prince William, 43, and have since appeared at major royal moments, including a state dinner in 2015 and the Royal Variety Performance in 2017.
One royal source said: "These are not sentimental keepsakes, they are statement jewels. Wearing Queen Elizabeth's diamonds places Catherine firmly in the line of continuity and power."
That message has not been lost on palace watchers, who say the contrast with Markle's royal jewelry inheritance is stark.
Palace Sources Said Meghan Cannot Compete
The Duchess of Sussex received several items from Princess Diana's personal collection through her husband Harry, including the diamonds used in her engagement ring, an aquamarine cocktail ring, a gold Cartier Tank watch, butterfly earrings and a gold bracelet set with sapphires and diamonds.
A palace insider said: "Diana's jewels are intimate and symbolic, but Catherine's pieces are visibly historic. In royal terms, that means she is winning this jewelry war with Meghan hands down."
Catherine's Look Tied To Her Future As Queen
Catherine's appearance came just weeks after another subtle but telling shift in her public outings.
At the recent Royal Variety Performance, she and her future king husband William debuted an updated Conjugal Coat of Arms for the first time since 2013.
The new design reflects William's status as Prince of Wales following Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022 and features the Prince of Wales feathers and the motto "Ich Dien," meaning "I serve."
A palace source said: "Everything about Catherine's presentation right now is future-facing. The jewelry, the symbols, the settings, it all speaks to queenship."
By contrast, Meghan's Diana jewels are viewed as deeply personal rather than dynastic.
One former palace assistant said: "Meghan's pieces are about legacy through Harry. Catherine's jewels are about the Crown. That distinction matters enormously inside royal culture."
Another source added: "You can't underestimate the power of wearing the Queen's diamonds. It's a visual endorsement that Meghan simply does not have."
The renewed focus on jewelry has reignited comparisons between the two women, long portrayed as rivals since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020.
While Meghan's inheritance connects her directly to Diana's memory, royal commentators say Catherine's access to Queen Elizabeth's collection places her on an entirely different plane.
As one senior royal insider told us: "This is not about sparkle, it's about hierarchy.
"Catherine wearing the Queen's jewels sends a message to Britain and the world, she is the one being prepared for the crown."