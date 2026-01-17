EXCLUSIVE: Kate and Meghan's Bling War! How the Future Queen is 'Winning Inherited Jewelry' Fight 'Absolutely Hands Down'

Catherine's appearance came just weeks after another subtle but telling shift in her public outings.

At the recent Royal Variety Performance, she and her future king husband William debuted an updated Conjugal Coat of Arms for the first time since 2013.

The new design reflects William's status as Prince of Wales following Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022 and features the Prince of Wales feathers and the motto "Ich Dien," meaning "I serve."

A palace source said: "Everything about Catherine's presentation right now is future-facing. The jewelry, the symbols, the settings, it all speaks to queenship."

By contrast, Meghan's Diana jewels are viewed as deeply personal rather than dynastic.

One former palace assistant said: "Meghan's pieces are about legacy through Harry. Catherine's jewels are about the Crown. That distinction matters enormously inside royal culture."

Another source added: "You can't underestimate the power of wearing the Queen's diamonds. It's a visual endorsement that Meghan simply does not have."

The renewed focus on jewelry has reignited comparisons between the two women, long portrayed as rivals since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

While Meghan's inheritance connects her directly to Diana's memory, royal commentators say Catherine's access to Queen Elizabeth's collection places her on an entirely different plane.

As one senior royal insider told us: "This is not about sparkle, it's about hierarchy.

"Catherine wearing the Queen's jewels sends a message to Britain and the world, she is the one being prepared for the crown."