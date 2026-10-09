Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice 'Locked in a Power Battle' as They 'Distance' Themselves From Dad Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Oct. 9 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were once thick as thieves, but their famously close sisterly bond appears to be cracking under the weight of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal engulfing their disgraced royal outcast father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and mother, Sarah Ferguson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now, the royal siblings reportedly find themselves taking an "every woman for herself" approach as they scramble to protect their own futures from the family fallout and secure their place among royal circles.
Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice 'Going Their Separate Ways' For Now
"Beatrice and Eugenie both want to put some distance between themselves and their parents, and now they’re doing the same with each other," an insider claimed about the siblings.
"They love each other dearly, of course, but they’ve realized that always being seen as a package deal hasn’t necessarily helped them, so they’re going their separate ways," the source claimed.
The spy continued, "There's a lot at stake right now; they’re both fighting to hang on to their place within the monarchy, and that pressure has definitely got them feeling competitive."
Sisters Don't Want to Be 'Shut Out' of Royal Events
"They're both so worried about what happens when William takes over. They don't want to suddenly be shut out of events like Royal Ascot, or Christmas at Sandringham. Or, worst of all, lose their homes," the insider revealed
Despite King Charles' decision to strip Andrew and Ferguson of their royal titles and privileges in October 2025, the monarch has continued to show a soft spot for his beloved nieces.
Beatrice and Eugenie remained firmly in the royal fold, receiving coveted invitations to the family's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham in December 2025. The sisters even joined the senior royals for the traditional Christmas Day walk to and from St. Mary Magdalene Church, making it clear they hadn't been cast out alongside their scandal-plagued parents.
The siblings didn't attend Royal Ascot in July, choosing to lay low after their father's February arrest for suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Prince William has already made it clear that he hopes for an even slimmer, more streamlined monarchy under his reign, casting doubt on Beatrice and Eugenie's futures when he ascends the throne after cancer-stricken Charles dies.
York Sisters Planning for a 'Worst Case Scenario'
"Beatrice and Eugenie are both doing a lot of schmoozing, trying to line up opportunities to keep them afloat should the worst-case scenario happen," the insider claimed.
The spy noted that both sisters married very well, and "Their husbands are both incredibly well-connected, so they’re doing what they can to help open doors."
Both Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Married Well and Had Royal Weddings
Eugenie tied the knot with longtime love Jack Brooksbank in a spectacular royal wedding at St. George's Chapel in October 2018. The couple later welcomed two sons, August and Ernest, and a daughter, Adelaide, in August.
The couple split their time between England and Portugal, where Brooksbank is a marketing executive for a posh and exclusive seaside resort community.
Beatrice followed her younger sister down the aisle in July 2020, marrying Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a much more intimate ceremony after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the couple to scrap their original wedding plans. The duo shares two daughters.
Mozzi is the founder and CEO of Banda Property, a luxury real estate development and interior design firm. He also boasts aristocratic roots of his own, as his father, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, hails from an Italian noble family, making him a count by courtesy.