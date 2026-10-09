Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice 'Locked in a Power Battle' as They 'Distance' Themselves From Dad Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

"They're both so worried about what happens when William takes over. They don't want to suddenly be shut out of events like Royal Ascot, or Christmas at Sandringham. Or, worst of all, lose their homes," the insider revealed

Despite King Charles' decision to strip Andrew and Ferguson of their royal titles and privileges in October 2025, the monarch has continued to show a soft spot for his beloved nieces.

Beatrice and Eugenie remained firmly in the royal fold, receiving coveted invitations to the family's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham in December 2025. The sisters even joined the senior royals for the traditional Christmas Day walk to and from St. Mary Magdalene Church, making it clear they hadn't been cast out alongside their scandal-plagued parents.

The siblings didn't attend Royal Ascot in July, choosing to lay low after their father's February arrest for suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Prince William has already made it clear that he hopes for an even slimmer, more streamlined monarchy under his reign, casting doubt on Beatrice and Eugenie's futures when he ascends the throne after cancer-stricken Charles dies.