EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Diana's $500Million Tiara Will Never Fall Into the Hands of Princess Kate or Meghan Markle
June 6 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Princess Diana's most famous tiara may be one of the most recognizable pieces of royal jewelry in the world, but despite its close association with the late princess, the glittering heirloom is set to remain firmly out of reach of both Princess Kate and Meghan Markle.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Diana, who died aged 36 in 1997 in a Paris car smash, famously wore the Spencer tiara on her wedding day to the then-Prince Charles, now King Charles III, 76, on July 29, 1981.
'It Has Always Remained a Spencer Family Possession'
The diamond-encrusted headpiece was paired with her iconic silk taffeta gown and 25-foot train, creating one of the defining images of modern royal history. Yet despite being forever linked to Diana, the tiara is not owned by the Royal Family and remains the property of the Spencer family, meaning it is unlikely ever to pass to Princess Kate, 44, or Meghan, also 44, according to royal jewelry experts.
Before Diana wore it, the tiara had already been a treasured Spencer family heirloom.
It was previously worn by her elder sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, on their wedding days.
A royal source told us, "There is a common misconception that the Spencer tiara was somehow absorbed into the royal collection because of Diana's fame. In reality, it has always remained a Spencer family possession, and decisions about its future rest entirely with the family rather than the monarchy."
The insider added, "Its significance goes far beyond Diana. The tiara represents generations of Spencer family history, which is why there has never been any serious expectation that it would be handed to members of the Royal Family through marriage."
Meghan Markle Rumors Never Confirmed
Rumors have circulated for years Markle hoped to wear the Spencer tiara when she married Prince Harry, 41, in May 2018, but those claims have never been confirmed.
Instead, the duchess wore Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau Tiara, while Kate chose Queen Elizabeth II's Cartier Halo Tiara for her wedding to Prince William, 43, in April 2011.
The Spencer tiara is estimated to be worth more than $500million. The jewel was created for Cynthia Spencer, Countess Spencer, the wife of the 7th Earl Spencer, in 1937.
Jewelry historians said the piece was assembled using a collection of 19th-century diamond ornaments.
Sotheby's has described the design as being "designed in the garland style as a central heart flanked by continuous running scrolls, interspersed with star- and trumpet-shaped flowers."
It adds the treasure is "set throughout with circular- and rose-cut, cushion- and pear-shaped diamonds, mounted in gold."
The $500M Royal Treasure
Following Cynthia Spencer's death, the tiara passed to her son, John Spencer, the 8th Earl Spencer, and Diana's father.
When he died in 1992, ownership transferred to Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer – the current 9th Earl Spencer, famed for his eulogy at his sister's funeral.
Another source said, "The line of succession for the tiara is actually very straightforward. It follows the Spencer family line and is expected to remain there. Regardless of public fascination with Diana's legacy, ownership has never been in doubt. It will never leave the family."
That arrangement means the heirloom is expected to pass eventually to Charles Spencer's son, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, rather than to any member of the Royal Family.
Why Kate Middleton Can't Inherit It
Although the Spencer tiara remains beyond their reach, both Kate and Markle have inherited or received access to other pieces associated with Diana.
Kate famously wears Diana's sapphire and diamond engagement ring, while she has also been seen wearing several items from the late princess's jewelry collection.
Markle, meanwhile, frequently wears Diana's gold Cartier Tank Française watch, one of the most recognizable pieces from the princess' personal collection and a lasting connection to her husband Harry's mother.