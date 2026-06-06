EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Diana's $500Million Tiara Will Never Fall Into the Hands of Princess Kate or Meghan Markle

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Diana, who died aged 36 in 1997 in a Paris car smash, famously wore the Spencer tiara on her wedding day to the then- Prince Charles , now King Charles III , 76, on July 29, 1981.

Princess Diana 's most famous tiara may be one of the most recognizable pieces of royal jewelry in the world, but despite its close association with the late princess, the glittering heirloom is set to remain firmly out of reach of both Princess Kate and Meghan Markle .

The diamond-encrusted headpiece was paired with her iconic silk taffeta gown and 25-foot train, creating one of the defining images of modern royal history. Yet despite being forever linked to Diana, the tiara is not owned by the Royal Family and remains the property of the Spencer family, meaning it is unlikely ever to pass to Princess Kate, 44, or Meghan, also 44, according to royal jewelry experts.

Before Diana wore it, the tiara had already been a treasured Spencer family heirloom.

It was previously worn by her elder sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, on their wedding days.

A royal source told us, "There is a common misconception that the Spencer tiara was somehow absorbed into the royal collection because of Diana's fame. In reality, it has always remained a Spencer family possession, and decisions about its future rest entirely with the family rather than the monarchy."

The insider added, "Its significance goes far beyond Diana. The tiara represents generations of Spencer family history, which is why there has never been any serious expectation that it would be handed to members of the Royal Family through marriage."