EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Secret 'Affairs' Bombshell — Beloved Royal 'Collected Men' and Had 'Fling' With Huge Rocker During Unhappy Marriage to Prince Charles

"There were so many cover-ups with Princess Diana," an insider claimed. "There are so many things that happened that the public doesn't know about."

According to photographer Denis O'Regan, Kensington Palace pressured him to bury a photo he took of then 25-year-old Diana at a David Bowie concert in 1987... because she attended the concert with her lover, Army Major James Hewitt. O'Regan, Bowie's official photographer, claimed the princess asked if the legendary singer would want a picture with her.

However, word got back to the royals.

"The next day, my agent got a call from [the] palace, saying don't use the pictures because word had gone out and it was James Hewitt," O'Regan claimed, and added the palace "just didn't want Diana in the press."