EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Secret 'Affairs' Bombshell — Beloved Royal 'Collected Men' and Had 'Fling' With Huge Rocker During Unhappy Marriage to Prince Charles
Princess Diana's unhappy marriage with the unfaithful Prince Charles is said to have led the beloved royal to cross paths with many men, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources even claimed the palace handlers did all they could to keep her extramarital affairs away from the public eye.
Affair With James Hewitt Kept In The Dark?
"There were so many cover-ups with Princess Diana," an insider claimed. "There are so many things that happened that the public doesn't know about."
According to photographer Denis O'Regan, Kensington Palace pressured him to bury a photo he took of then 25-year-old Diana at a David Bowie concert in 1987... because she attended the concert with her lover, Army Major James Hewitt. O'Regan, Bowie's official photographer, claimed the princess asked if the legendary singer would want a picture with her.
However, word got back to the royals.
"The next day, my agent got a call from [the] palace, saying don't use the pictures because word had gone out and it was James Hewitt," O'Regan claimed, and added the palace "just didn't want Diana in the press."
A Broken Marriage
He explained: "It was really that they didn't want to fuel the fire. So the more pictures that weren't out there, the better, because someone would have said, 'This is her at the show that she turned up to with James Hewitt,' even though I didn't get the multimillion-dollar shot of the two of them together because no one knew who he was."
Diana was involved with Hewitt, her riding instructor, from 1986 to 1992, after she tied the knot with Charles in 1981. While the pair was married, the future king had an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, the current queen.
Learning of the affair led Diana to also seek out lovers, according to sources.
"Charles was unfaithful to her, which is why she stepped out on their marriage," the source claimed. "They didn’t love each other."
Other Men Diana Is Rumored To Have Been With
Other men, including Barry Albert Mannakee, a police officer with the Royal Protection Squad, who was assigned to Diana as a bodyguard in 1985, art dealer Oliver Hoare, gin heir James Gilbey, and rugby player Wil Carling, are also believed to have grabbed the attention of the royal.
Diana is also rumored to have had a "fling" with rocker Bryan Adams, and she also shared a dance with actor John Travolta at a White House gala in 1995. Spain's King Juan Carlos I is also said to have caught the eye of Diana.
"She used to collect men in the old-fashioned romantic way," a friend claimed to Sally Bedell Smith, author of Diana in Search of Herself: Portrait of a Troubled Princess.
The insider added: "She would give you a look with lowered eyes. ... You knew deep down it was a game she played, and a very clever one in a way, not cynical, but by doing this, she won everybody over."
Ghislaine Maxwell, currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, previously claimed late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was also set up on a date with Diana by her friend, Baroness Rosa Moncktonin, in 1991.
Diana's final lover, 42-year-old film producer Dodi Fayed, died with her in the 1997 car crash. She was 36.
While the public wasn't aware of Diana's secret love life, they were also in the dark about her partying ways, which included spending time at a gay club with Freddie Mercury.