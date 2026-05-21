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EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana V John F. Kennedy Jr. — How Tragic Royal Dealt 'Brutal Snub' to Camelot Heir That 'Left Their Relationship in Tatters'

Photo of JFK Jr. and Princess Diana
Source: Mega

Princess Diana is said to have snubbed JFK Jr.

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May 20 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

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Princess Diana is said to have left John F. Kennedy Jr. deeply frustrated after repeatedly rejecting his attempts to place her on the cover of his glossy political magazine George, in what insiders now told RadarOnline.com was a tense clash between two of the world's most scrutinized dynasties.

The previously detailed encounters between Diana, who died aged 36 in 1997 in a Paris car smash, and JFK Jr, who died aged 38 in 1999, are revisited in Caroline Hallemann's book The Kennedys and the Windsors: The Story of Two Dynasties, One Born, One Made.

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JFK Jr.'s 'Obsession' With Princess Diana

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Photo of JFK Jr. and Princess Diana
Source: Mega

Princess Diana rejected JFK Jr. attempts to place her on a magazine cover.

It explores the complicated relationship between America's closest equivalent to royalty and Britain's monarchy, including JFK Jr.'s fascination with Diana at the height of her global fame.

According to extracts from the book, the son of President John F. Kennedy believed Diana would perfectly embody the blend of celebrity, politics, and humanitarianism he hoped to capture through George magazine after its launch in 1995.

A publishing insider said: "John saw Diana as the ultimate cultural figure of the era – somebody who transcended royalty and operated almost like a political celebrity in her own right. He was incredibly determined to land her for the magazine because he believed she represented exactly what George was trying to become."

Another source familiar with JFK Jr.'s circle said: "There was disappointment bordering on disbelief when Diana kept turning him down. Some people around John felt her refusal became a personal frustration because he genuinely thought the partnership would have been historic for both of them."

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The Carlyle Hotel Meeting That Failed

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: Mega

Princess Diana met JFK Jr. at New York's Carlyle Hotel to discuss the proposal.

JFK Jr.'s close friend, artist Sasha Chermayeff, explained why the late publisher became so captivated by the idea of featuring Diana.

She said: "He was trying to capture the intersection of political life and celebrity life in his magazine."

Chermayeff added: "(Diana) was a celebrity, a royal who had a defined role, but she also had a personal and political mission. She had ideas about how she wanted to help the world. She had her own feelings about her service, at least that's the perspective that I got from her."

According to Diana's former private secretary, Patrick Jephson, the princess was initially interested in the proposal.

However, by the time she met JFK Jr. at New York's Carlyle Hotel, she had apparently changed her mind entirely.

Hallemann wrote, "this particular conversation about the cover of George was over before it started," explaining that Diana was reluctant to publicly align herself with the magazine before it had firmly established itself as a success.

The princess reportedly told JFK Jr., "Well, you know, this is all very nice, John. Thank you. But I hope you'll forgive me if I don't take up the opportunity this time, but would love to maybe for your fiftieth or your hundredth issue or something."

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Princess Diana's Haunting Final Paparazzi Letter

Photo of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Source: Mega

Haunting messages addressed JFK Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette.

Despite the rejection, JFK Jr. reportedly remained eager to involve Diana with the publication and continued reaching out over the following years.

In February 1997, just six months before she died in Paris, Diana sent him another letter politely declining his invitation while referencing the relentless media intrusion both faced.

She wrote: "I hope the media are leaving both you and Carolyn alone. I know how difficult it is, but believe it or not, the worst paparazzi are here in Europe!"

The haunting message was addressed to JFK Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, who themselves struggled with constant paparazzi attention before both were killed in a plane crash in 1999.

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King Charles Expertly Dodged JFK Jr.

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Photo of Prince Charles and the Spice Girls
Source: Mega

King Charles appeared in the magazine alongside the Spice Girls in 1997.

Diana was not the only royal JFK Jr. pursued for George.

The future King Charles, now 77, was also invited to appear in the magazine around his 50th birthday after JFK Jr. approached him during a dinner at Kensington Palace.

Charles had already appeared in the magazine in 1997 alongside the Spice Girls, but reportedly avoided committing to a dedicated feature.

Society columnist Aileen Mehle recalled the proposal being "graciously met by something that sounded like, 'Um, uhm, hum, we'll see, um, uhm, hum.'"

Mehle added: "After all these years, (King Charles) is an expert at avoiding the pinning-down process."

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