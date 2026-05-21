EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana V John F. Kennedy Jr. — How Tragic Royal Dealt 'Brutal Snub' to Camelot Heir That 'Left Their Relationship in Tatters'

The previously detailed encounters between Diana, who died aged 36 in 1997 in a Paris car smash , and JFK Jr, who died aged 38 in 1999 , are revisited in Caroline Hallemann's book The Kennedys and the Windsors: The Story of Two Dynasties, One Born, One Made.

Princess Diana is said to have left John F. Kennedy Jr. deeply frustrated after repeatedly rejecting his attempts to place her on the cover of his glossy political magazine George, in what insiders now told RadarOnline.com was a tense clash between two of the world's most scrutinized dynasties.

Another source familiar with JFK Jr.'s circle said: "There was disappointment bordering on disbelief when Diana kept turning him down. Some people around John felt her refusal became a personal frustration because he genuinely thought the partnership would have been historic for both of them."

A publishing insider said: "John saw Diana as the ultimate cultural figure of the era – somebody who transcended royalty and operated almost like a political celebrity in her own right. He was incredibly determined to land her for the magazine because he believed she represented exactly what George was trying to become."

According to extracts from the book, the son of President John F. Kennedy believed Diana would perfectly embody the blend of celebrity, politics, and humanitarianism he hoped to capture through George magazine after its launch in 1995.

It explores the complicated relationship between America's closest equivalent to royalty and Britain's monarchy, including JFK Jr.'s fascination with Diana at the height of her global fame.

JFK Jr.'s close friend, artist Sasha Chermayeff, explained why the late publisher became so captivated by the idea of featuring Diana.

She said: "He was trying to capture the intersection of political life and celebrity life in his magazine."

Chermayeff added: "(Diana) was a celebrity, a royal who had a defined role, but she also had a personal and political mission. She had ideas about how she wanted to help the world. She had her own feelings about her service, at least that's the perspective that I got from her."

According to Diana's former private secretary, Patrick Jephson, the princess was initially interested in the proposal.

However, by the time she met JFK Jr. at New York's Carlyle Hotel, she had apparently changed her mind entirely.

Hallemann wrote, "this particular conversation about the cover of George was over before it started," explaining that Diana was reluctant to publicly align herself with the magazine before it had firmly established itself as a success.

The princess reportedly told JFK Jr., "Well, you know, this is all very nice, John. Thank you. But I hope you'll forgive me if I don't take up the opportunity this time, but would love to maybe for your fiftieth or your hundredth issue or something."