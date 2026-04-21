EXCLUSIVE: How Princess Diana's Still-Iconic Engagement Ring 'Shattered Royal Convention'

Her piece – a 12-carat oval Ceylon sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds – was valued at more than $37,000 at the time and, unusually for a royal engagement ring, was available for public purchase. Diana wore it throughout her marriage to the then-Prince Charles, now King and aged 77, and continued to wear it on occasion after their 1996 divorce.

What was once viewed as a controversial choice has since become one of the most recognizable pieces of jewelry in the world, later worn by Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, after being passed down through the royal family.

The decision, which initially raised eyebrows within royal circles, has since been reinterpreted as a defining moment of personal agency.

A palace source told us: "At the time, this ring was seen as a significant departure from tradition – royal brides were expected to wear something unique, commissioned and entirely exclusive. Diana choosing a ring that anyone could theoretically buy was viewed by some as almost unthinkable, but it also spoke volumes about her independence and instinct to do things differently."