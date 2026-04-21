EXCLUSIVE: How Princess Diana's Still-Iconic Engagement Ring 'Shattered Royal Convention'
April 20 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Princess Diana stunned the royal establishment when she chose her now-iconic sapphire engagement ring – a decision insiders tell RadarOnline.com quietly "shattered" centuries of convention and reshaped expectations of royal tradition.
The then 20-year-old future Princess of Wales selected the ring in 1981 from a Garrard catalogue rather than commissioning a bespoke design, breaking with long-standing royal protocol.
A 'Significant Departure From Tradition'
Her piece – a 12-carat oval Ceylon sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds – was valued at more than $37,000 at the time and, unusually for a royal engagement ring, was available for public purchase. Diana wore it throughout her marriage to the then-Prince Charles, now King and aged 77, and continued to wear it on occasion after their 1996 divorce.
What was once viewed as a controversial choice has since become one of the most recognizable pieces of jewelry in the world, later worn by Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, after being passed down through the royal family.
The decision, which initially raised eyebrows within royal circles, has since been reinterpreted as a defining moment of personal agency.
A palace source told us: "At the time, this ring was seen as a significant departure from tradition – royal brides were expected to wear something unique, commissioned and entirely exclusive. Diana choosing a ring that anyone could theoretically buy was viewed by some as almost unthinkable, but it also spoke volumes about her independence and instinct to do things differently."
The Ring's Journey Revealed
Though unconventional in its selection, the ring itself drew on historical inspiration, echoing a sapphire brooch given to Queen Victoria in 1840 by her husband, Prince Albert.
The brooch was worn by Victoria on her wedding day as her "something blue" and later by Queen Elizabeth II, linking Diana's choice to a deeper royal lineage despite its modern presentation.
Following Diana's death in 1997 at the age of 36 in a horrific Paris car crash, the ring was inherited by her younger son, Prince Harry, now 41, who later passed it to his brother, Prince William, now 43, when William prepared to propose to Catherine in 2010.
William explained the significance of the gesture during an interview with ITV.
Princess Diana Was 'Ahead of Her Time'
He said: "Obviously, (Diana's) not going to be around to share in all the fun and excitement, so this is my way of keeping her close to it all."
The ring's journey has only deepened its symbolic weight, evolving from a controversial choice into a powerful emblem of continuity and remembrance. The influence of Diana's ring has extended far beyond the royal family, shaping broader trends in jewelry design and engagement traditions. Sapphire rings, once considered unconventional compared to diamonds, have grown in popularity, with designers and buyers alike drawn to their distinctive color and historical associations.
One jewelry expert said, "Diana was genuinely ahead of her time in the choices she made, and this ring perfectly captured that spirit. Opting for a design that was striking, unconventional, and accessible rather than traditionally exclusive showed a level of confidence and individuality that set her apart within the royal family. It was a bold, modern decision that mirrored her personality – she was never afraid to challenge expectations and, in doing so, she helped redefine what royal style could look like."
Meanwhile, Harry incorporated elements of Diana's jewelry into the engagement ring he gave to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 44, further extending her legacy.
Markle said in an interview with the BBC: "It's so important to me to know that she's a part of this with us. It's incredibly special to be able to have this, which sort of links where (Harry comes) from and Botswana, which is important to us. It's perfect."