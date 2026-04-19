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EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Mauled Over 'Cynical Use of Princess Diana Jewels' on 'Faux Royal' Oz Trip

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: mega

Meghan Markle has had the spotlight on her during her Australia tour.

April 19 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle has been criticized over what detractors describe as a "cynical" use of Princess Diana's jewelry during her Australia tour, with critics accusing the Duchess of Sussex of trying to leverage an iconic royal legacy while no longer serving as a working royal.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Markle, 44, who is visiting Australia with Prince Harry, 41, wore a gold Cartier Tank Française watch believed to have belonged to Diana during a series of engagements in Melbourne on Tuesday, April 14.

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Meghan Markle Appearance Sparks Debate Over Princess Diana Tribute

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Split photo of Meghan Markle and Princess Diana
Source: Mega

Critics compared Markle's charitable efforts to the extensive humanitarian legacy of Princess Diana.

The appearance formed part of the couple's four-day, privately funded tour, which focuses on mental health, community initiatives, and veteran support, but has also drawn scrutiny for blending charitable appearances with personal branding.

A source familiar with the reaction said: "Critics feel this was a calculated nod to Diana's legacy at a time when Meghan is no longer a working royal. They’re calling it a cynical move - almost like she's trying to borrow credibility and emotional connection to reinforce her image."

The insider added, "Some already feel it's a 'faux royal' tour, and using such an iconic piece of jewelry only increases that feeling. Others think it's tasteless and disrespectful, as Meghan is trying to cast herself as a philanthropist like Diana, when her charity is nowhere near the level of the late princess."

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Luxury Outfit at Homeless Charity Draws Criticism

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: @Sky News Australia/YOUTUBE

Markle wore a $1,250 navy dress and $1,000 Dior pumps to a homeless center.

During a visit to the McAuley homeless center in Melbourne's inner west, Meghan wore a $1,250 navy dress by Karen Gee and $1,000 Dior pumps, accessorized with $1,118 gold earrings and a Tiffany bracelet, alongside the Cartier watch. The total value of her jewelry and accessories was estimated at around $50,000, which critics also say was a "callous" choice considering she was at a homeless charity.

She was photographed wearing a striped apron over the outfit while serving food to residents, including zucchini slices.

Jocelyn Bignold, CEO of the McAuley facility, welcomed the visit, emphasizing its potential impact.

She said: "It's very lovely to have attention on the whole issue of homelessness and family violence, and she will bring that attention to this facility, so that's good."

Bignold added residents of the shelter were both excited and nervous about meeting Meghan, with some looking forward to cooking alongside her during the visit.

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'Thanks for Having Us Back'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: Mega

The Duchess changed into a suede jacket and beige top for an appearance at the National Veterans Art Museum.

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Markle later changed outfits for an appearance at the Australian National Veterans Art Museum, pairing a long skirt with a beige top and suede jacket, and opting for simpler diamond studs.

Throughout the day, she and Harry maintained a tightly scheduled itinerary, arriving punctually at each engagement after flying into Melbourne from Los Angeles on a commercial flight earlier that morning.

Observers noted crowds were smaller than during the couple's 2018 royal tour, when they were newly married and still working members of the royal family. Despite this, those who did gather appeared supportive, with some describing Harry as approachable and relatable.

As he entered the museum, Harry told reporters: "Thanks for having us back."

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Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: Mega

Prince Harry thanked reporters and supporters for having the couple back in Australia as they entered a museum.

Another source said the criticism reflects broader tensions about the couple's evolving public role.

"There's a divide in how people see this - some view it as meaningful advocacy, others see it as Meghan and Harry desperately trying to act as if they are still working royals," the insider noted.

"The use of Diana's jewelry, in particular, has become a flashpoint because of what it symbolizes."

Markle is also due to appear at a luxury women's retreat in Sydney, where tickets begin at $2,699.

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