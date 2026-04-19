EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Mauled Over 'Cynical Use of Princess Diana Jewels' on 'Faux Royal' Oz Trip

During a visit to the McAuley homeless center in Melbourne's inner west, Meghan wore a $1,250 navy dress by Karen Gee and $1,000 Dior pumps, accessorized with $1,118 gold earrings and a Tiffany bracelet, alongside the Cartier watch. The total value of her jewelry and accessories was estimated at around $50,000, which critics also say was a "callous" choice considering she was at a homeless charity.

She was photographed wearing a striped apron over the outfit while serving food to residents, including zucchini slices.

Jocelyn Bignold, CEO of the McAuley facility, welcomed the visit, emphasizing its potential impact.

She said: "It's very lovely to have attention on the whole issue of homelessness and family violence, and she will bring that attention to this facility, so that's good."

Bignold added residents of the shelter were both excited and nervous about meeting Meghan, with some looking forward to cooking alongside her during the visit.