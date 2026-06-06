EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Butler's Prediction Over How Her Presence Would Have Stopped Prince Harry Marrying Meghan Markle Resurfaces — As Sussexes 'Marriage Collapse' Rumors Erupt All Over Again
June 5 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Controversial comments from Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, have resurfaced amid renewed rumors over Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Burrell previously claimed the Duke of Sussex would never have married the former actress had his mother lived long enough to guide his future.
'Harry Would Have Never Married Meghan'
Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, have spent recent months battling persistent speculation about the state of their marriage, fueled by periods of separate public appearances and ongoing fascination with their post-royal life in California.
Against that backdrop, remarks made by Burrell, 68, have re-emerged, reigniting debate over how different Harry's life might have been had Diana survived the Paris car crash that killed her in 1997 at the age of 36.
Burrell, who served as Diana's butler and confidant for years, suggested the prince's path would have looked dramatically different under his mother's influence.
He said, "If Diana were alive, Harry would never have married Meghan. He wouldn't have been searching for love, he would have been happy to settle down, conform, and use those lessons he learnt in life from his mother – that he was to be William's wingman and stand by his side."
A royal source said Burrell's comments reflected a long-held belief among some royal observers that Diana would have remained a powerful influence over both her sons well into adulthood.
The insider added, "The argument is not really about Meghan herself. It is about whether Diana's presence would have changed the decisions Harry made after losing his mother at such a young age."
Another source said the remarks have attracted renewed attention because of continuing rumors that Harry's relationship with Markle is on the rocks.
They added: "Whenever there is speculation about the Sussexes, people revisit the question of what Diana would have thought about the choices Harry ultimately made."
A third source said Burrell's comments should be viewed as personal opinion rather than fact, but acknowledged they continue to resonate because Diana remains such a powerful figure in the public imagination.
Prince Harry Linked Meghan Markle to Princess Diana
Harry has frequently spoken about the profound impact of losing his mother at age 12 and has often linked Markle to Diana's legacy.
During his and Markle's 2018 wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor, Diana's memory was woven throughout the ceremony.
Her siblings attended, flowers associated with her were included in the celebrations, and diamonds from her collection were incorporated into Meghan's engagement ring.
Harry previously said he believed Diana and Markle would have been "thick as thieves."
The duke's relationship with the Royal Family has deteriorated significantly since he and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020.
Public interviews, the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, and Harry's memoir Spare deepened tensions with King Charles, 77, and Prince William, 43, while relations between the brothers remain so strained that insiders say it is now beyond repair.
Princess Diana's Legacy Still Divides
Burrell has repeatedly argued that Diana would have been devastated by the breakdown in relations between her sons and believed Harry's role was to support William as the future king.
He has also suggested Diana would have remained closely involved in guiding both men through adulthood.
The former royal aide's remarks continue to divide opinion.
Harry and William publicly criticized Burrell following the publication of his memoir A Royal Duty in 2003, describing the book as a "cold and overt betrayal" of their mother's trust.
Nearly three decades after Diana's death, questions about how she might have shaped Harry's future continue to surface whenever fresh attention falls on the Sussexes, their marriage, and their fractured relationship with the House of Windsor.