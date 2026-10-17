EXCLUSIVE: Princess Catherine and Prince William 'Clashing Over Harry Reconciliation'
Oct. 16 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Princess Catherine is said to be growing frustrated with Prince William's refusal to reconcile with his estranged brother, Prince Harry, amid claims their disagreement is creating fresh tensions within the royal household.
Sources told RadarOnline.com Catherine, 44, and William, 44, have differing views about repairing relations with Harry, 42, following his return to Britain with his wife, Meghan Markle, 45, and their two children.
Princess Catherine Pushes for Prince Harry Reunion
The apparent disagreement comes ahead of the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in August 2027, with the brothers still divided after years of damaging public revelations.
A source claimed, "Catherine has become increasingly concerned that the prolonged estrangement is affecting both families and undermining hopes of a reconciliation.
"She believes waiting indefinitely for the brothers to resolve their differences has achieved very little.
"Catherine is known as the diplomat and peacekeeper within the royal family, and she is becoming increasingly determined to encourage dialogue between William and Harry – although there is no suggestion she intends to contact Harry secretly or disregard William's wishes to freeze him out."
William, meanwhile, is said to remain deeply resentful over allegations made about the royal family in Harry's memoir, Spare, and the Sussexes' infamous televised interviews.
Those disclosures included personal accounts of disagreements involving Catherine.
Prince Harry's UK Return Fuels Reconciliation Hopes
The apparent disagreement has acquired greater significance since Harry and Markle returned from California with their kids, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
Their presence in Britain has renewed speculation about whether the UK return could encourage contact between the brothers. But the upcoming three-decade anniversary of Diana's death is another source of unease.
Sources claimed Harry and Markle are developing a television project commemorating her life, while William is said to have declined opportunities to participate in a separate similar tribute.
The brothers were 15 and 12, respectively, when their mother died in a Paris car crash in 1997. Their shared loss once formed a prominent part of their public relationship.
Princess Catherine Worries About Family Rift
Catherine is now understood to be worried about the example the dispute sets for her children, Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight.
A palace source claimed: "Catherine considers family stability more important than maintaining grievances indefinitely."
King Charles, 77, is also understood to favor improved relations with his younger son.
The monarch, who is still undergoing cancer treatment for an undisclosed form of the disease, met Harry and his grandchildren in July.
But William is said to be unwilling to overlook Harry's disclosures he believes damaged trust between him and the royal family.
Prince William's Stance Fuels Fresh Royal Tensions
A source added: "Catherine has now demanded an immediate reunion between her husband and Harry. Rather, she favors a gradual thaw, beginning with a willingness to communicate despite unresolved disagreements.
"But it is William's stubbornness and unwillingness to even entertain that idea which has led to them clashing over the prospect of a reunion with Harry."
Harry and Markle stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and established a home in California. Their subsequent interviews, documentary projects and Harry's memoir hugely intensified public scrutiny of relationships within the family.
Charles and Diana separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996. Diana died the following year, leaving William and Harry to navigate their grief under intense public attention.
The brothers appeared together at the unveiling of a statue of Diana at Kensington Palace in July 2021 – one of their rare joint appearances since Harry's departure from royal duties.