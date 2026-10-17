EXCLUSIVE: Princess Catherine and Prince William 'Clashing Over Harry Reconciliation'

The apparent disagreement comes ahead of the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in August 2027, with the brothers still divided after years of damaging public revelations.

A source claimed, "Catherine has become increasingly concerned that the prolonged estrangement is affecting both families and undermining hopes of a reconciliation.

"She believes waiting indefinitely for the brothers to resolve their differences has achieved very little.

"Catherine is known as the diplomat and peacekeeper within the royal family, and she is becoming increasingly determined to encourage dialogue between William and Harry – although there is no suggestion she intends to contact Harry secretly or disregard William's wishes to freeze him out."

William, meanwhile, is said to remain deeply resentful over allegations made about the royal family in Harry's memoir, Spare, and the Sussexes' infamous televised interviews.

Those disclosures included personal accounts of disagreements involving Catherine.