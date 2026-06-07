EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince William is Waiting for Exactly a Year Before He Decides to Cut Off Estranged Brother Harry Forever

Now, as August next year approaches – marking three decades since Diana's death in Paris in 1997 – tensions are rising again.

Harry, who stepped away from royal life to live in Montecito, California, with his ex-Suits actress wife Meghan Markle, 44, is said to be developing a major Netflix tribute to his mother, with Meghan also expected to play a prominent role in the film.

William, by contrast, is understood to believe any commemoration should be led by the royal household and handled with "institutional oversight."

A royal source told us: "There has been growing discussion behind the scenes that Harry and Meghan are seriously progressing with a Netflix tribute tied to the 30th anniversary of Diana's passing, and it has caused a great deal of anger for William.

"From his perspective, this risks turning something profoundly private and meaningful into a public-facing commercial venture, which he finds deeply troubling. He is not reacting impulsively, though – instead, he is watching closely to see whether Harry truly follows through on these plans. If that happens, those close to William say it would mark a decisive turning point, after which he would feel compelled to draw a permanent line under their relationship when he becomes king."