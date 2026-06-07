EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince William is Waiting for Exactly a Year Before He Decides to Cut Off Estranged Brother Harry Forever
June 7 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Prince William is waiting to see whether Prince Harry follows through on plans he already "hates" to mark Princess Diana's 30th death anniversary before deciding if he will permanently cut ties with his younger brother when he becomes king, sources told RadarOnline.com.
The Prince of Wales, 43, and Duke of Sussex Harry, 41, have been estranged for years, with their last meaningful contact believed to have been around four years ago.
William Furious Over Diana Plans
Now, as August next year approaches – marking three decades since Diana's death in Paris in 1997 – tensions are rising again.
Harry, who stepped away from royal life to live in Montecito, California, with his ex-Suits actress wife Meghan Markle, 44, is said to be developing a major Netflix tribute to his mother, with Meghan also expected to play a prominent role in the film.
William, by contrast, is understood to believe any commemoration should be led by the royal household and handled with "institutional oversight."
A royal source told us: "There has been growing discussion behind the scenes that Harry and Meghan are seriously progressing with a Netflix tribute tied to the 30th anniversary of Diana's passing, and it has caused a great deal of anger for William.
"From his perspective, this risks turning something profoundly private and meaningful into a public-facing commercial venture, which he finds deeply troubling. He is not reacting impulsively, though – instead, he is watching closely to see whether Harry truly follows through on these plans. If that happens, those close to William say it would mark a decisive turning point, after which he would feel compelled to draw a permanent line under their relationship when he becomes king."
Netflix Tribute Sparks Royal Rift
The insider added William's concerns are rooted not only in the project itself but in Meghan's alleged plans to get involved despite never knowing his tragic mother.
They said: "William's view is that any major tribute of this scale should fall under the responsibility of the Crown, given that Diana was still a serving member of the Royal Family and a princess at the time of her death.
"He feels very strongly that her legacy carries an institutional significance that needs to be safeguarded carefully and respectfully. From his standpoint, Harry is overstepping boundaries by taking this into his own hands, and if these plans do go ahead, William is ready to respond in a much firmer and more definitive way.
"He basically thinks Harry and especially Meghan are plotting to exploit her memory for financial gain from Netflix. He thinks it's cheap and tawdry and being driven by Meghan as they have no other ideas to shop to the streamer anymore."
Why Meghan's Role Causes Anger
The source also said: "From William's perspective, the central issue here is about protecting a sense of dignity around his mother's memory. He does not believe her life and legacy should be reshaped into something designed primarily for entertainment or financial gain, and that is where his discomfort lies.
"There is also a feeling on his side that Harry is not fully seeing the wider implications of what he is doing, and may be being guided in a direction that risks undermining the seriousness and respect William believes Diana's legacy deserves."
Harry, however, is said to see matters very differently. He has previously expressed openness to collaborating with William on a tribute to their late mother.
Harry Refuses to Back Down
A source said: "Harry would firmly push back against any suggestion that financial motives are driving this. In his mind, this is about honoring his mother in a meaningful way, and he believes he has every bit as much right as William to shape how her legacy is remembered.
"He has previously made it clear he would have welcomed the chance to collaborate again, even raising the idea directly, but received no reply. Given that silence, those close to him say he feels justified in proceeding on his own and charting his own course with the project."
The insider added Harry remains committed to including Meghan in any tribute to his mother next year.
They said: "Harry genuinely sees in Meghan many of the traits he most valued in his mother, particularly her compassion and commitment to humanitarian causes, and that belief plays a significant role in why he is so determined to have her involved.
"Despite William's clear reservations, Harry has no intention of excluding her from the project. For him, this is deeply personal – an emotional effort to shine a light on the charitable work and human impact that defined Diana's life, and to make sure those aspects are not overshadowed or lost over time."