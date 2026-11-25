William has previously acknowledged his desire to reform the institution he will eventually inherit from King Charles, 78.

Speaking to the actor Eugene Levy, 79, during an appearance on the Apple TV series The Reluctant Traveller, William said: "Change is on my agenda – change for good".

He added: "I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people's lives for the better."

Royal aides have indicated William's immediate priorities remain supporting his family and fulfilling his responsibilities as Prince of Wales, particularly following Catherine's cancer diagnosis in 2024.

He and Catherine's recent visit to India also offered an indication of their ambitions for a more focused approach to international royal engagements.