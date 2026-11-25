EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'May Strip His Own Children of Royal Titles After He Becomes King,' Says Royal Author
Nov. 24 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Prince William could remove royal titles from his own children when he becomes king under proposals to modernize the monarchy and establish a clearer distinction between working royals and private citizens, according to a royal author.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Prince of Wales, 44, and his wife, Catherine, 44, are said to favor giving Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, greater freedom to determine their futures.
The proposals are outlined by Tom Sykes in his forthcoming book, Dukes of Hazard: Harry, Andrew and Edward VIII: The Spares Who Shook the Throne, which examines William's reported ambitions for his reign. Friends told the author William is focused on the "liberation of his children."
While Prince George, 13, is destined to inherit the throne, his younger siblings could be offered the opportunity to pursue careers outside the royal institution without retaining their HRH styles.
The approach would draw inspiration from Princess Anne, 76, and Prince Edward, 62, whose children grew up without using HRH styles.
No Work, No Royal Cash or HRH Titles
Under the rumored proposed arrangements, working members of the royal family would receive salaries, allowances, and accommodation in exchange for undertaking official engagements.
Those choosing not to participate would be expected to support themselves financially without the privileges associated with representing the monarchy.
The alleged proposals could also have implications for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and subsequently established independent commercial interests in the US.
Future King Vows Bold 'Change for Good'
William has previously acknowledged his desire to reform the institution he will eventually inherit from King Charles, 78.
Speaking to the actor Eugene Levy, 79, during an appearance on the Apple TV series The Reluctant Traveller, William said: "Change is on my agenda – change for good".
He added: "I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people's lives for the better."
Royal aides have indicated William's immediate priorities remain supporting his family and fulfilling his responsibilities as Prince of Wales, particularly following Catherine's cancer diagnosis in 2024.
He and Catherine's recent visit to India also offered an indication of their ambitions for a more focused approach to international royal engagements.
$656M Estate Sell-Off Signals Ruthless Shake-Up
William's management of the Duchy of Cornwall has provided another illustration of his willingness to reconsider longstanding institutional arrangements.
Plans have been announced to sell approximately 20% of the estate over the next decade, raising £500million ($656million) for projects including affordable housing, renewable energy and environmental initiatives.
A spokesperson for William said: "He's gone and looked under the bonnet and is now making really difficult decisions and changing an organisation that hasn't been changed for a very long time."
William's vision for a slimmed-down monarchy is understood to involve a smaller group of working royals whose public responsibilities would justify their privileges and financial support. The approach would build on Charles' longstanding ambition to streamline the institution while making it more accountable and relevant to modern Britain.
The future king could establish a sharper distinction between family members undertaking official duties and those pursuing independent careers. The latter would be expected to support themselves financially without relying on royal allowances or accommodation.
The proposed reforms could eventually leave the Waleses and the Edinburghs at the center of a significantly reduced royal operation. William is also understood to favor shorter, more purposeful overseas visits and charitable initiatives delivering measurable benefits to communities.