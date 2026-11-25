The woman's parents, Terry Nolan and Victoria Lynn Patterson, are suing Panache Cruises and HX Expeditions, which owns the cruise ship. Per court documents, the parents wrote that medical assistance took an unnecessary amount of time to arrive.

They further claim Tankosic was not qualified to assist patients in Kristen's condition. The doctor allegedly failed to try to warm her, which is protocol when a patient is seemingly experiencing hypothermia.

Hypothermia can mimic death by causing stiffness, coldness, and pulselessness. So if the doctor was wrong in assuming a heart attack, the administered adrenaline could have actually killed Kristen.

"Nobody will ever know whether she was alive when that doctor responded," lawyer Neil Bayer, who is representing Kristen's parents, reportedly said.