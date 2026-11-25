Cruise Passenger Found Dead and 'Covered in Mold' — Victim Was in 'Excellent' Health Before Antarctica Trip
Nov. 24 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
A Florida woman suddenly died on a luxury cruise and was found "covered in mold," and her loved ones want answers, RadarOnline.com can report.
In November 2025, 44-year-old Kristen Elizabeth Nolan was on a cruise with Panache Cruises, for which she had recently started working, and the company had paid for her to take an Antarctic expedition.
Ship Doctor Administered Adrenaline After Finding Kristen Nolan Stiff and Blue
Five days into the trip, after camping overnight on a glacier, the woman was found stiff and blue. The doctor on board, Dr. Jasna Sena Tankosic, was contacted, but arrived 21 minutes later.
Tankosic thought she likely had a heart attack and administered three doses of epinephrine, or adrenaline, to revive her. But Nolan was pronounced dead shortly after.
Victim's Parents Sue Cruise Companies
The woman's parents, Terry Nolan and Victoria Lynn Patterson, are suing Panache Cruises and HX Expeditions, which owns the cruise ship. Per court documents, the parents wrote that medical assistance took an unnecessary amount of time to arrive.
They further claim Tankosic was not qualified to assist patients in Kristen's condition. The doctor allegedly failed to try to warm her, which is protocol when a patient is seemingly experiencing hypothermia.
Hypothermia can mimic death by causing stiffness, coldness, and pulselessness. So if the doctor was wrong in assuming a heart attack, the administered adrenaline could have actually killed Kristen.
"Nobody will ever know whether she was alive when that doctor responded," lawyer Neil Bayer, who is representing Kristen's parents, reportedly said.
Fellow Camper Heard Kristen Nelson Crying Hours Before Death
The night before her death, while camping in Antarctica, Kristen was allegedly under the impression that tour guides would watch out for the campers. Instead, they went to sleep alongside them.
One of the campers described hearing Kristen crying in her makeshift shelter, but did not check on her as they thought it was "a private moment."
Hours later, she was found dead.
Funeral Director Calls Remains 'Most Horrific Body' He Had Ever Seen
Bayer said the woman's body, which wasn't returned to her parents until six weeks later, was covered in mold.
He shared that Kristen's funeral director allegedly called her remains "the most horrific body that he had ever seen" in five decades. The body was in such poor condition he didn't let her mom see her.
"It was not preserved correctly, and they had to do, like, a HAZMAT-type protocol to even have her remains repatriated," the parents' other lawyer, Chase Jansson, reportedly detailed. "Due to the fungal growth."
Additionally, there were red flags on the paperwork approving Kristen's boarding on the cruise ship. It listed her birth year as 1950, and her health was described as "excellent."
Her medical history was left blank.