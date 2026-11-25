Melania Trump Offers Rare Insight Into Son Barron's Life — as First Lady Reveals He's 'Private' and 'Very Selective' About Public Appearances
Nov. 24 2026, Published 7:46 p.m. ET
Melania Trump revealed just how similar she and her son Barron are when it comes to privacy and being "selective" with their time and appearances, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The first lady made the rare comments about her only child, 20, whom she shares with her husband, Donald Trump, during an interview with CNN Republican pundit Scott Jennings on Tuesday, November 24, on his eponymous YouTube show.
Melania Trump Says Son Barron Is 'Private' Like She Is
"How is Barron doing, and how is his schooling going, and how’s he sort of processing all of this, having grown up with having his dad as president and his mom as first lady?" Jennings wanted to know.
Melania raved about her "fantastic" college-aged son, a junior attending New York University’s Stern School of Business.
"He’s studying, and he is doing great,” she proclaimed. “So he’s enjoying it, and I let him be the way – the life that he would like."
The somewhat reclusive FLOTUS made sure to note, "He’s private. He’s very selective ... as I am as well."
Barron is rarely seen taking part in White House activities, despite living there while attending NYU's satellite campus in Washington, D.C. Most recently, he quietly attended the America 250 celebrations in July, but kept out of camera range.
'I Just Hope That All of His Dreams Come True'
Melania revealed that she's far from a helicopter parent and preferred to let Barron pursue his chosen destiny.
"I gave him his choice, what he would like to do, or he’s, you know, young adult now, so he’s in one way on his own, and I just hope that all of his dreams come true, and he could do what makes him happy," she told Jennings.
Melania's rare comments about how her son is doing come on the heels of candid confessions about her fiercely guarded son in her new Prime Video docuseries that began streaming on November 20.
Melania Trump Said She Doesn't Like Being 'Controlling'
The material for Melania: The Series was filmed during the 20 days leading up to Donald taking his second oath of office on January 20, 2025. It features never-before-seen footage that wasn't used in the January 2026 theatrical documentary, Melania.
During one scene in part one, titled "Family & Trust," the former model shared about her then 18-year-old son, "I think it's very important that he lives the life that he wants and what makes him happy. I don't like to be controlling over him. He has his own mind, his own character, his own beliefs, and I respect that."
Melania said she reminded Barron how fortunate he was to have a mom with a laid-back, easygoing parenting style.
"Anytime he wants to have my advice or input, I'm here for him. I'm a very cool mom to Barron, and I remind him all the time," she confessed.
Melania Trump Thinks 'Solitude' Is Very Important in Marriage
Melania similarly revealed in the docuseries that she also practices plenty of independence in her marriage to her tycoon husband, whom she married in 2005.
"You cannot spend (time) non-stop with that person," she shared about her views on marriage. "I think solitude is very important."
Melania also warned that spouses need to give each other breathing room to pursue their own passions, or risk turning their marriage into an endless cycle of "nagging."
"You need to let that person be who they are, and enjoy what they do, and not to be that they are overwhelmed with you and nagging all the time," she spilled.