"How is Barron doing, and how is his schooling going, and how’s he sort of processing all of this, having grown up with having his dad as president and his mom as first lady?" Jennings wanted to know.

Melania raved about her "fantastic" college-aged son, a junior attending New York University’s Stern School of Business.

"He’s studying, and he is doing great,” she proclaimed. “So he’s enjoying it, and I let him be the way – the life that he would like."

The somewhat reclusive FLOTUS made sure to note, "He’s private. He’s very selective ... as I am as well."

Barron is rarely seen taking part in White House activities, despite living there while attending NYU's satellite campus in Washington, D.C. Most recently, he quietly attended the America 250 celebrations in July, but kept out of camera range.