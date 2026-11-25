The film explores her experiences since being diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and her efforts to reconnect with everyday life following chemotherapy.

In a trailer released by Kensington Palace, Catherine describes the emotional complexities of recovering from a life-threatening illness, explaining, "healing is a journey."

She adds: "How to reconnect with the things you once knew, and how to find a sense of hope and joy alongside uncertainty."

A royal source said: "Catherine's experience of cancer appears to have brought a much softer, more reflective quality to the way she talks about life and about how she approaches things.

"Confronting the fact your future might not unfold as you imagined can fundamentally change your perspective.

"There is a greater emphasis now on appreciating ordinary moments, nurturing relationships, and recognizing that none of us has unlimited time."