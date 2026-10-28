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EXCLUSIVE: CNN Star Scott Jennings Hit With Explosive Lawsuit Over Alleged Fake Lynching Claims Against Trump Critic

Scott Jennings,Hasan Piker
Source: MEGA

Scott Jennings has found himself in a legal nightmare.

Oct. 28 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

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CNN political commentator and Donald Trump ally Scott Jennings has been slapped with an explosive federal defamation lawsuit accusing him of spreading fabricated claims that a prominent left-wing streamer advocated lynching Black Americans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, political commentator Hasan Piker filed the 38-page complaint on Tuesday, October 27 in Washington, D.C., alleging Jennings broadcast manipulated footage, invented inflammatory quotations, and falsely portrayed him as supporting racially motivated violence.

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Scott Jennings Accused of Twisting Streamer's Words

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Scott Jennings
Source: MEGA

Jennings is accused of spreading manipulated footage and false lynching claims.

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The lawsuit centers on an August 11 episode of The Scott Jennings Show, during which Jennings allegedly played a heavily edited video taken from Piker's October 2024 Twitch livestream.

Piker claims the original footage showed him sarcastically mocking a conservative commentator's political arguments, rather than endorsing racial violence.

However, the lawsuit alleges Jennings presented the edited footage alongside a fabricated caption reading: "LET'S GO BACK TO A BETTER TIME WHEN LYNCHINGS WERE HAPPENING." Attorneys insist Piker never made that statement.

The complaint alleges the controversial video combined portions of three separate Twitch broadcasts, removing crucial context, rearranging statements, and stripping away remarks that established Piker was speaking sarcastically.

Jennings allegedly went further by telling his audience Piker was "calling for Black voters to be lynched." He also referred to what he described as "the Piker plan of returning our country to lynchings."

Piker's attorneys argue those statements falsely attributed support for racial violence to their client.

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Trump Ally's White House Ambitions Exposed in Lawsuit

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The lawsuit raises questions about Jennings' Trump ties and reported White House ambitions.

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The lawsuit states Jennings subsequently repeated the accusations across social media, including an X post that reportedly attracted approximately 2.5 million views.

The complaint also raises questions about Jennings' political motivations, alleging his increasingly public support for Trump coincided with speculation about a potential White House appointment. Attorneys claim Jennings was being discussed as a possible White House press secretary when the disputed statements circulated.

The filing further alleges Jennings was again under consideration for the position when the lawsuit was filed, although that claim has not been independently established.

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Lawyers Demand Accountability

Hasan Piker
Source: MEGA

Hasan Piker alleges Jennings' accusations damaged his reputation and career opportunities.

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Piker's lawyers suggest attacking a prominent Trump critic could have strengthened Jennings' standing among influential Republican figures.

According to the complaint, Piker's attorneys sent Jennings a written retraction demand on August 31 after independent fact-checkers identified misleading edits in the circulating footage.

Jennings' legal representatives allegedly acknowledged receiving the correspondence, but no substantive response or public correction followed.

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Scott Jennings Faces $72.5M Legal Nightmare

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Scott Jennings
Source: MEGA

Jennings faces a $72.5million legal battle over the disputed accusations.

Piker maintains the accusations damaged his reputation and threatened professional opportunities tied to his multimillion-follower online audience.

Piker is seeking at least $72.5million in compensatory and punitive damages. The lawsuit seeks to hold Jennings legally accountable for alleged defamation and requests a jury trial.

The allegations remain unproven, and the complaint represents Piker's account of the dispute.

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