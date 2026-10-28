EXCLUSIVE: CNN Star Scott Jennings Hit With Explosive Lawsuit Over Alleged Fake Lynching Claims Against Trump Critic

According to court documents obtained by Radar , political commentator Hasan Piker filed the 38-page complaint on Tuesday, October 27 in Washington, D.C., alleging Jennings broadcast manipulated footage, invented inflammatory quotations, and falsely portrayed him as supporting racially motivated violence .

CNN political commentator and Donald Trump ally Scott Jennings has been slapped with an explosive federal defamation lawsuit accusing him of spreading fabricated claims that a prominent left-wing streamer advocated lynching Black Americans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jennings is accused of spreading manipulated footage and false lynching claims.

The lawsuit centers on an August 11 episode of The Scott Jennings Show, during which Jennings allegedly played a heavily edited video taken from Piker's October 2024 Twitch livestream.

Piker claims the original footage showed him sarcastically mocking a conservative commentator's political arguments, rather than endorsing racial violence.

However, the lawsuit alleges Jennings presented the edited footage alongside a fabricated caption reading: "LET'S GO BACK TO A BETTER TIME WHEN LYNCHINGS WERE HAPPENING." Attorneys insist Piker never made that statement.

The complaint alleges the controversial video combined portions of three separate Twitch broadcasts, removing crucial context, rearranging statements, and stripping away remarks that established Piker was speaking sarcastically.

Jennings allegedly went further by telling his audience Piker was "calling for Black voters to be lynched." He also referred to what he described as "the Piker plan of returning our country to lynchings."

Piker's attorneys argue those statements falsely attributed support for racial violence to their client.