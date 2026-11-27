His wife, Princess Catherine, 44, recently declined requests for autographs during a visit to India, where she accompanied cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, 53.

William has previously acknowledged his appetite for modernization, telling actor Eugene Levy, 79, during an appearance on the Apple TV series The Reluctant Traveller: "change is on my agenda – change for good."

He added: "I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people's lives for the better".

While royal convention has traditionally discouraged autograph signing, several members of the family have adopted a more relaxed approach.

Queen Camilla, 79, personally signs correspondence, while Princess Michael of Kent, 81, has signed copies of her books. Sarah Ferguson, 67, has also readily provided autographs.

But a source claimed, "William is looking at virtually every aspect of royal life and questioning whether some of these centuries-old conventions still serve a meaningful purpose.

"The prohibition on signing autographs is precisely the sort of tradition that could come under his reform. "People are accustomed to meeting celebrities and getting a signature, so why should meeting a member of the royal family be so different is his thinking.

"William wants the monarchy to feel more accessible and less detached from ordinary people. Allowing royals to sign autographs could be a relatively simple way of breaking down some of those barriers."

"However, traditionalists are arguing that it risks turning the royal family into a collection of autograph-signing celebrities, but William has already made clear that he is not afraid of change," the insider noted.