Kate Middleton Apologizes to Young Fan After Refusing to Give an Autograph During Mumbai Visit — as Princess Sticks to Strict Royal Rule
Nov. 23 2026, Published 5:38 p.m. ET
While protocol involving the public and the royal family has become much more relaxed in recent years, Kate Middleton was forced to keep one strict rule in place, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Princess of Wales, 44, received an autograph request from a young fan while greeting a crowd in Mumbai, India, that had gathered to watch the royal and her husband, Prince William, play street cricket with legendary former Indian player Sachin Tendulkar.
'I'm Sorry, I Can't Sign'
The event came on the first day of the couple's three-day trip to India for the 2026 Earthshot prize.
The princess walked over to greet children who had gathered to watch them play, and one young girl handed Middleton a piece of paper, seemingly wanting an autograph.
"I'm sorry, I can't sign," the future queen sweetly replied, putting her arm over and gesturing for Tendulkar to grant her request, as he signed autographs nearby, while Middleton continued shaking hands and thanking the crowd for their warm welcome.
Why Royal Protocal Frowns on Giving Autographs
Royal protocol frowns upon handing out autographs for fear that the signatures could fall into the wrong hands and be used for forgery, while also keeping security tight and preventing a free-for-all among eager fans desperate for a royal keepsake.
A fan who posted video of the moment to X lamented that it was a shame the public isn't made aware of the protocol ahead of visits.
"The most royal decline ever! The Princess of Wales handled this situation beautifully. I wish the public were more informed about royal protocol, as Royals are not to give away personal signatures on unofficial documents. But Her Royal Highness handled this with ease and beauty!" the user raved.
Prince and Princess of Wales Have Approachable Interactions With Royal Fans
As William and Middleton have become such vital and popular members of the royal family, the future king and queen have helped usher in more relaxed ways of interacting with crowds.
Taking selfies had been frowned upon, especially with older members of the monarchy, but the couple slowly began posing for photos with royal fans during the 2010's, and after the COVID pandemic ended and the family began public facing duties once more, the Prince and Princess of Wales regularly pose for selfies during nearly every public appearance, even if it does slow down their time along the greeting lines.
The Youngest Royals Now Posing for Selfies With Fans
Posing for selfies has even extended to the youngest members of the royal family.
The couple's daughter, 11-year-old Princess Charlotte, was asked by a fan to pose for a photo with them as the royal family left St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate after their traditional Christmas Day service and walkabout in 2025.
Charlotte made her way along the line of excited royal fans gathered outside the church, shaking hands and cheerfully wishing a "Merry Christmas" as a protection officer kept a watchful eye on the young princess. Meanwhile, William and his wife were nearby, exchanging their own holiday greetings with the crowds.
"Charlotte, can we have a photo?" a woman asked. The confident young princess answered with a cheery "yes" and posed for the picture, and the sweet interaction was captured went viral on social media.