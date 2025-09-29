EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Planning to Get Into Money-Spinning Lifestyle Content Game' After Eugene Levy Show — Leaving Meghan Markle 'Livid'

The move has sparked anger in California, where Meghan, 43, has been developing her own lifestyle brand and content deals with Netflix.

Friends of the Duchess of Sussex say she is "livid" at the timing, believing her brother-in-law is deliberately muscling in on territory she has tried to make her own.

A source close to the Sussexes said: "Meghan sees this as revenge. She has just launched new lifestyle content with Netflix, and suddenly William is on Apple TV+ talking about his personal journey.

"She is raging that his interview with Eugene Levy has been received more warmly than anything she's produced so far. It feels like he's trying to outshine her at her own game."