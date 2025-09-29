Your tip
Prince William
EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Planning to Get Into Money-Spinning Lifestyle Content Game' After Eugene Levy Show — Leaving Meghan Markle 'Livid'

Source: MEGA

Sept. 29 2025, Updated 7:37 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince William is preparing to enter the lucrative world of lifestyle programming after appearing in Eugene Levy's Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler – and Meghan Markle is said to be furious, viewing the move as a deliberate swipe at her own projects.

The 43-year-old Prince of Wales sat down with the Canadian actor and comedian at Windsor Castle for an episode airing October 3.

William Opens Up in Apple TV+ Sit-Down

Photo of Eugene Levy and Prince William
Source: APPLE TV

Prince William welcomed Eugene Levy to Windsor Castle for Apple TV+.

In the show, William greeted Levy on a scooter before giving him a tour of the grounds, later sharing a drink in a pub as he opens up about his struggles over the past year.

"I'd say 2024 was the hardest year I've ever had," William told Levy. "You know, life is sent to test us, as well. And being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."

A First Step Into Lifestyle Programming

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Insiders said William is testing lifestyle content as a long-term strategy.

One insider told us: "This is not just a one-off. William has realized lifestyle content is a money-spinner and a powerful way of reaching audiences outside the traditional royal bubble.

"He sees the value in opening up, but doing so in a way that feels polished and aspirational. It's very clear this is a first step into a wider strategy."

Another source explained: "He could have spoken to a British broadcaster, but choosing Levy on a global streaming platform was deliberate. William wants to dip into the lifestyle space without looking like he's copying anyone too directly – but the message is clear, he's ready to play the game."

Meghan 'Livid' Over Timing

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle grew furious, believing William encroached on her projects.

The move has sparked anger in California, where Meghan, 43, has been developing her own lifestyle brand and content deals with Netflix.

Friends of the Duchess of Sussex say she is "livid" at the timing, believing her brother-in-law is deliberately muscling in on territory she has tried to make her own.

A source close to the Sussexes said: "Meghan sees this as revenge. She has just launched new lifestyle content with Netflix, and suddenly William is on Apple TV+ talking about his personal journey.

"She is raging that his interview with Eugene Levy has been received more warmly than anything she's produced so far. It feels like he's trying to outshine her at her own game."

A Calculated Strategy to Reach North America

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Palace aides described the sit-down as William’s media 'test run.'

William's appearance marks one of the first times he has spoken publicly in an intimate setting about the pressures of the past year, which has included both King Charles and Kate Middleton, 43, revealing their cancer diagnoses.

Palace aides describe the sit-down as a "test run" for the prince's new approach to media.

One royal insider said: "William understands he can't stay on the sidelines of modern media. Lifestyle content is a form of influence, and he intends to harness it.

"For him, it's about shaping the story on his own terms and presenting himself as both approachable and globally relevant."

The choice of Levy, who became a household name in Schitt's Creek, is being seen as a calculated attempt to reach audiences in North America.

