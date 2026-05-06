EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Winning PR War' With Kids — While Harry and Meghan Face Backlash Over Hidden Children

"I think that if William and Catherine want to communicate with the younger generation who are going to be their subjects when they become king and queen, and indeed, to Charlotte's contemporaries, they need to be all over Instagram. They need to be communicating in this language," royal expert Tom Sykes noted on his The Royalist podcast on Tuesday, May 5, about the photos and videos of their daughter.

Sykes dished that it was "Very, very controlled. We see her on the beach playing cricket. It's the perfect, shiny, lovely Instagram post."

He pointed out that the Waleses are "hiring people who are naturally fluent in the language, and it's really working" when it comes to social media, adding, "This is the massive difference towards the Sussex approach."