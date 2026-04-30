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Home > Top Stories Right > Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton Plot 'Revenge Royal Tour' Down Under to Take Gloss Off Sussexes' Controversial Oz Trip

picture of Prince William, Kate MIddleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton are plotting a 'revenge tour' Down Under in response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent visit.

April 30 2026, Updated 11:42 a.m. ET

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Prince William and Kate Middleton are plotting a "revenge tour" in Australia in a bid to take the gloss off Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent visit.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal trip will be "an official one", unlike the Sussexes' "faux royal tour", which they believe will outshine the four-day stint recently completed by their rival couple.

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A Real 'Bells And Whistles' Royal Tour

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picture of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

William and Kate want to make their future tour Down Under one to remember.

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A source told Sky News: "William and Kate both know that they need to give Australia a real 'bells and whistles' royal tour as soon as their schedule allows.

"William and Kate know that the Australian public deserves better. It's their job to make it happen."

The proposed tour would mark William and Kate’s first official visit to Australia since 2014.

Crucially, sources suggest the couple intends to bring all three of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and are "well aware" that such a trip "will take any gloss off" Harry and Meghan's recent visit.

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'Cashing In' On Royal Ties

picture of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan were accused of using trip to Oz to make money.

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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on a "faux royal" trip to Australia earlier this month and partook in some commercial and charity endeavors.

Their trip included visits to the Royal Children’s Hospital, a homeless shelter for women where Meghan served meals, and the War Museum.

Harry got to headline an event focusing on mental health, while Meghan did the same for Her Best Life women’s retreat.

But despite Harry and Meghan’s successful tour of Australia, in which they were accused of "cashing in" on their royal connections by making money from some of their antics Down Under, it appears Australians are more keen to see William and Kate.

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William Frustrated By Harry Comments

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Source: Mega

William was unimpressed by Harry's negative comments about being a working royal.

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According to a report, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended an invitation to the future king during his visit to the U.K. in 2025.

"I’m certainly hoping there will be one, there’s a standing invitation that the Royal Family are always welcome in Australia," Albanese told reporters about William and Kate's possible plan for a future Aussie tour.

RadarOnline.com recently revealed how Harry’s trip to Australia cranked up even more tension with his estranged brother William, 43.

The U.S.-based royal, 41, irked his sibling courtesy of negative comments made about his former role within The Firm.

According to insiders, Harry's recent comment has made any chance of a reconciliation between the siblings far less likely to happen anytime, as William, by contrast, has a far more positive outlook on his royal commitments.

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picture of prince harry and prince william
Source: MEGA

Tensions between Harry and William have increased after the Duke's Aussie tour.

A source told US Weekly: "There is a quasi-royal vibe with these trips, and it's confusing. It seems they are trading on old connections in a way that shouldn’t be acceptable because they are no longer working members of the royal family."

The insider continued: "There is frustration over the royal tours they are doing. Every single time, William and Kate (Middleton) think they have turned a corner with them, something else pops up. It’s taking steps forward, then steps back.

"Their media omnipresence is something that has created continued strain. It's been a barrier to repairing the relationship."

"Just when the flames of controversy die down, they have an uncanny ability to start another one," the source noted.

The insider added that things "remain distant" between William, 43, and his brother, even though Harry has started to repair his complicated relationship with King Charles.

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