Prince William and Kate Middleton Plot 'Revenge Royal Tour' Down Under to Take Gloss Off Sussexes' Controversial Oz Trip

A source told Sky News: "William and Kate both know that they need to give Australia a real 'bells and whistles' royal tour as soon as their schedule allows.

"William and Kate know that the Australian public deserves better. It's their job to make it happen."

The proposed tour would mark William and Kate’s first official visit to Australia since 2014.

Crucially, sources suggest the couple intends to bring all three of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and are "well aware" that such a trip "will take any gloss off" Harry and Meghan's recent visit.