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EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince William 'Married Kate Middleton Without a Prenup Agreement'

Photo of Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William wanted to put his faith in his relationship, insiders claim.

Oct. 8 2026, Published 7:58 p.m. ET

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Prince William chose to marry Kate Middleton without a prenuptial agreement, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the future king wanted to place his faith in their relationship rather than seeking financial safeguards – despite the painful history of divorce within the royal family.

William, 44, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, also 44, married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, following their engagement announcement in November 2010.

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Marriage Decision Reflected Personal Convictions

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Photo of Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William trusted his marriage to Kate Middleton over financial safeguards.

Their decision not to establish a legally binding financial agreement attracted attention because of William's position as a future monarch and the costly breakdown of his parents' marriage.

A senior royal source claimed: "For William, marrying Catherine was never supposed to be a financial negotiation. He had spent much of his childhood witnessing the consequences of a royal marriage falling apart, and he was determined that his own relationship would begin on entirely different terms. The idea of sitting down with lawyers to establish what would happen if they separated would have been completely at odds with the commitment he wanted to make.

"William understood better than almost anyone what a divorce could mean for somebody in his position. He had seen the extraordinary pressures placed on his parents, the bitterness surrounding their separation and the devastating effect that had on their family. Rather than making him more cautious about marriage, those experiences appear to have strengthened his determination to approach it differently."

The insider continued, "Catherine wasn't somebody William had met after a whirlwind romance or a carefully arranged introduction. They had known each other for years, experienced difficulties, spent time apart, and ultimately decided they wanted to build their future together. By the time they became engaged, William had already seen how Catherine responded to the pressures of his position. That history gave their relationship a foundation that was about considerably more than royal status or financial security.

"There's also an important distinction between protecting the monarchy's assets and protecting William's personal wealth. Much of what people associate with royal riches isn't simply money sitting in an individual's bank account. Royal property, inherited wealth and institutional assets can involve very different legal arrangements. The assumption that Catherine could automatically claim a share of everything associated with the Crown would be a misunderstanding of how those arrangements work."

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Photo of Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William wanted his marriage to avoid his parents' painful split, according to sources.

"William also knew Catherine was entering a life that would demand enormous personal sacrifices," the source claimed. "She was giving up much of her privacy, accepting intense public scrutiny and preparing for responsibilities that would eventually place her at the center of the monarchy. He wanted their marriage to feel like an equal partnership, not an arrangement in which one person held all the power and the other was expected to accept conditions.

"The symbolism would have mattered enormously. William was asking Catherine to trust him with her future, and it would have sent a very different message if he had simultaneously insisted on negotiating the financial consequences of their marriage failing. Whatever the practical arguments for a prenup, that was hardly the emotional foundation he wanted for their wedding.

"There's something particularly striking about the fact that William grew up surrounded by examples of royal relationships that ended unhappily, yet still approached his own marriage with such confidence. He wasn't unaware of the risks. He simply believed that he and Catherine had already demonstrated the patience, understanding, and loyalty necessary to build something lasting."

The insider continued, "Of course, nobody can guarantee the future of any marriage, particularly one conducted under the extraordinary pressures of royal life. But William's approach was consistent with the kind of relationship he and Catherine had developed over the years. He wanted a wife and a genuine partner, not somebody whose place in his life was defined by a financial contract.

"The years since their wedding have given that original decision additional significance. They've raised three children, assumed increasingly demanding royal responsibilities and faced serious personal challenges together. Catherine's cancer diagnosis was an especially difficult period for the family, and William's priority was supporting his wife and protecting their children.

"Ultimately, the absence of a prenup is interesting because it reveals something about the expectations surrounding their marriage. William was preparing to become king, but he was also a man who had experienced the breakdown of his parents' relationship up close. He wanted his own children to grow up with a sense of stability that he had not always enjoyed. His marriage to Catherine was intended to be the foundation of that stability, rather than another chapter in the monarchy's history of painful separations."

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Royal Divorce History Offers a Different Perspective

Photo of Prince Charles and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Prince William's parents' divorce are said to have shaped his views on marriage.

The absence of a prenup reflected an established royal precedent, with neither Diana Spencer nor Sarah Ferguson entering into such an agreement before marrying into the family.

King Charles III, 77, and Princess Diana divorced in 1996 after years of marital difficulties, with Diana reportedly receiving a settlement of approximately $25million.

The then-Prince Andrew, 66, and Ferguson, also 66, divorced in 1996, following a decade of marriage.

Both separations attracted extensive public scrutiny, raising questions about the financial and personal consequences of royal divorces.

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Years Together Built Foundation for Royal Marriage

Photo of Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton briefly split before reuniting in 2007.

William and Catherine had already spent several years together before announcing their engagement, having met while studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

Their relationship included a brief separation in 2007 before they reconciled and eventually became engaged during a private trip to Kenya.

The pair's wedding subsequently attracted worldwide attention, with the ceremony watched by millions and celebrated as a defining occasion for the monarchy.

The couple now have three children – Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight.

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Family Challenges Strengthened Their Partnership

Photo of Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William supported Kate Middleton during her cancer treatment.

Their marriage has also endured significant personal challenges, including Catherine's cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment in 2024.

William supported his wife during that period while continuing to balance family responsibilities with his constitutional and public duties.

Catherine announced in September 2024 that she had completed chemotherapy, having previously disclosed that she was undergoing preventative treatment following her diagnosis.

She subsequently announced in January 2025 that she was in remission.

She and William marked their 15th wedding anniversary in April 2026, having spent much of their marriage preparing for their eventual roles as king and queen.

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