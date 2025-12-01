EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Takes Up Kate Middleton's Extreme Cancer-Battling Health Regime' — Despite Thinking It's 'Brutal and Insane'

Catherine, also 43, revealed in 2023 she relished plunging into icy lakes and seas, even in darkness or poor weather – an admission made during a joint appearance with William and Princess Anne on the podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.

At the time, she joked her husband believed the entire idea was borderline unhinged.

But his recent comments during a visit to Colwyn Bay in Wales showed he has been persuaded of its value and is now practicing the ritual himself.

He agreed "you feel great afterwards" and said: "I love it. I do a lot of yelling and screaming when I get in."

A palace source said: "William has come around to seeing that Catherine's regimen isn't just about pushing limits.

"She genuinely believes the cold jolt helps the body handle both mental and physical strain, and he wanted to be part of something that clearly supports her."

Cold-water swimmers from the Colwyn Bay Blue Tits group said William told them he had begun taking outdoor dips during recent trips to Scotland.