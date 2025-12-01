EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Takes Up Kate Middleton's Extreme Cancer-Battling Health Regime' — Despite Thinking It's 'Brutal and Insane'
Dec. 1 2025, Published 5:16 p.m. ET
Prince William has adopted his wife Catherine's extreme cold-water swimming routine – a practice she believes helps her body manage shock and stress as she continues preventive health measures following her cancer diagnosis.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the move marks a notable shift for William, 43, who once dismissed the hobby as too harsh to enjoy.
William Embraces Kate’s Chilly Ritual
Catherine, also 43, revealed in 2023 she relished plunging into icy lakes and seas, even in darkness or poor weather – an admission made during a joint appearance with William and Princess Anne on the podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.
At the time, she joked her husband believed the entire idea was borderline unhinged.
But his recent comments during a visit to Colwyn Bay in Wales showed he has been persuaded of its value and is now practicing the ritual himself.
He agreed "you feel great afterwards" and said: "I love it. I do a lot of yelling and screaming when I get in."
A palace source said: "William has come around to seeing that Catherine's regimen isn't just about pushing limits.
"She genuinely believes the cold jolt helps the body handle both mental and physical strain, and he wanted to be part of something that clearly supports her."
Cold-water swimmers from the Colwyn Bay Blue Tits group said William told them he had begun taking outdoor dips during recent trips to Scotland.
Ice Baths Become William’s Routine
Another source who witnessed the conversation added: "He mentioned he had begun giving it a try and was taken aback by how invigorating it was. He joked that he still shouts his way into the water, but he also said the after-effects were remarkable."
William told the group he loved the practice and despite all the shouting he did when entering the water, he felt fantastic once he emerged.
Catherine, who has long championed active outdoor habits, once mentioned to a bystander in Wales she often wears a robe after emerging from icy lakes.
Alison Cheeke, a local mother who spoke to her at the event, revealed: "She said she wears one of them when she goes cold water swimming."
Helping Her Nervous Sysytem
Her enthusiasm for the water is well documented. In 2015, Kensington Palace confirmed she had completed the Professional Association of Diving Instructors Advanced Open Water Diver qualification, permitting her to dive as deep as 98 feet.
A royal insider familiar with William and Kate's health routines said: "Catherine sincerely believes these bracing cold dips help steady her nervous system.
"When she urged William to try it, it wasn't merely about fitness but about building resilience. She felt it could offer him a way to manage stress during an especially challenging time for their family."
Remaining The Steady Point In The Family
Another source close to William agreed the prince's new habit reflected a larger effort to steady himself.
They said: "He understands he needs to remain the steady point for his children and for Catherine. If this helps him regroup, even if it still feels tough, he's determined to stick with it."
The couple's differing comfort levels with physical risk have long been noted in royal circles and by the duo themselves.
In 2015, Catherine admitted during a visit to Dundee, Scotland, William's love of motorcycles unsettled her.
She said: "He's still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep George off it."
William later acknowledged during a visit to the Isle of Man TT races fatherhood had changed his approach to his riding habits. He said: "I'm a dad of three. I have to tone it down. I miss the big trips, for me biking was always about being with everybody else."