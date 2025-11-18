Kate Middleton's Emotional Confession: Future Queen Opens Up About Facing 'Unseen' Mental Health Battles During Pregnancy in Letter

The photographic exhibition was created by artist Carolyn Mendelsohn and focuses on "the diverse realities of mental health before, during, and after pregnancy through portrait and still life photography, intimate audio interviews, and the written word," according to MMHA.

Mendelsohn's exhibit centers on 10 women and their "stories about the lesser-known and talked-about side of pregnancy, parenting and perinatal mental health."

On Instagram, the charity said they were "honored" to receive a letter of support from the future queen about the exhibit.