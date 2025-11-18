Your tip
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton's Emotional Confession: Future Queen Opens Up About Facing 'Unseen' Mental Health Battles During Pregnancy in Letter

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton wrote a letter in support of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance.

Nov. 18 2025, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton has penned a raw and emotional letter highlighting "perinatal mental illness" and the importance of support amid "unseen" health challenges during pregnancy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Princess of Wales, 43, has been a patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance (MMHA) since 2022 and penned the heartfelt message as part of the charity's new photographic exhibition, This Is Also Motherhood: Portraits of Mental Health, Strength and Survival.

Source: @MMHALLIANCE/INSTAGRAM

Middleton wrote a letter in support of the MMHA photographic exhibition 'This is Also Motherhood.'

The photographic exhibition was created by artist Carolyn Mendelsohn and focuses on "the diverse realities of mental health before, during, and after pregnancy through portrait and still life photography, intimate audio interviews, and the written word," according to MMHA.

Mendelsohn's exhibit centers on 10 women and their "stories about the lesser-known and talked-about side of pregnancy, parenting and perinatal mental health."

On Instagram, the charity said they were "honored" to receive a letter of support from the future queen about the exhibit.

Middleton's Letter Revealed

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Middleton has been a patron of MMHA since 2022.

"We are honored to have received this letter from our Patron, HRH The Princess of Wales," the post's caption began. "Her support for 'This is Also Motherhood' and our hopes of normalizing conversations about mental health within the early motherhood and parenthood journey is something we value so dearly across the MMHA team."

Middleton's letter began: "The Maternal Mental Health Alliance continues to champion the voices of those navigating perinatal mental illness.

"Their new photographic exhibition, 'This is Also Motherhood,' explores the often unseen realities of mental health throughout pregnancy and beyond."

Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2013
Source: MEGA

Middleton's letter noted the 'unseen realities of mental health throughout pregnancy and beyond.'

The mother-of-three's letter continued: "At the heart of this exhibition are ten extraordinary women. Their courage to speak openly about their experiences, whether marked by trauma, joy, or resilience, demonstrates the great vulnerability and strength of the human condition.

"Through their portraits and letters, they remind us that no one should have to navigate the perinatal journey alone.

"This exhibition is a testament to the MMHA's core mission: ensuring every family in the UK gets the mental health care and support they need, before, during, and after pregnancy."

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

The mother-of-three said the exhibit 'reminds us that perinatal mental health problems can be overcome.'

She concluded: "'This is Also Motherhood' reminds us that perinatal mental health problems can be overcome.

"Every parent's story matters and every voice has the power to help build a society where love, hope, and compassion are at the heart of everything we do."

The letter was signed Catherine and printed on an official royal letterhead, which featured a gold embossed script "C" adorned with a crown and "Kensington Palace" printed underneath.

Fans in the comment section applauded Middleton and the organization.

Middleton's Cancer Battle

One Instagram user wrote: "This is absolutely wonderful. Well done for everything that you do, and a great recognition for it."

A second described Middleton's correspondence as "beautiful," while another commented, "So well deserved, amazing work."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Middleton experienced her own health crisis when she was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January 2024.

She announced the news in a heartfelt video message, as speculation about the cause of her mysterious and sudden departure from public life.

Article continues below advertisement

A palace spokesperson confirmed the royal started "preventive chemotherapy," and the princess confirmed she completed treatment in September 2024.

One year after her diagnosis, Middleton announced she was cancer-free in January 2025.

