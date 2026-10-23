Prince William Breaks Royal Family Rule With Surprise Talk Show Appearance

Prince William made a surprise appearance on The Graham Norton Show, becoming the first working British royal to sit on the BBC program's famous red sofa.

The Prince of Wales joined Cate Blanchett, Robert Irwin and Hannah Waddingham during a special episode focused on the Earthshot Prize, the environmental initiative he founded.

The audience reportedly gasped when William appeared onstage unexpectedly. The pre-recorded episode airs Friday, October 23, at 10:40 p.m. on BBC One.

William's appearance offered a more relaxed glimpse of the future king as he discussed his family's TV habits, his childhood career ambitions and the films he enjoys.

His participation also came ahead of the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai, India, next month.