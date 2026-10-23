Prince William Breaks Royal Family Rule With Surprise Talk Show Appearance
Oct. 23 2026, Published 2:01 p.m. ET
Prince William made a surprise appearance on The Graham Norton Show, becoming the first working British royal to sit on the BBC program's famous red sofa.
The Prince of Wales joined Cate Blanchett, Robert Irwin and Hannah Waddingham during a special episode focused on the Earthshot Prize, the environmental initiative he founded.
The audience reportedly gasped when William appeared onstage unexpectedly. The pre-recorded episode airs Friday, October 23, at 10:40 p.m. on BBC One.
William's appearance offered a more relaxed glimpse of the future king as he discussed his family's TV habits, his childhood career ambitions and the films he enjoys.
His participation also came ahead of the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai, India, next month.
William Reveals His Children Are "Obsessed" With 'The Celebrity Traitors'
William said Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are big fans of BBC reality show The Celebrity Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman.
"I love it, the family love it," he said. "Charlotte and Louis are obsessed with it. It's really good telly." People.com
He also recalled seeing contestant Ross Kemp after the first episode aired. William said he tried to touch Kemp to gauge his reaction, only to discover that the actor was "really jumpy." Yahoo News Malaysia
Prince George, 13, was not mentioned as part of the family's viewing routine. He began boarding at Eton College in September after previously attending Lambrook School with Charlotte and Louis.
Prince William Reveals His Childhood Career Ambitions
William also opened up about what he might have done if he had not been destined for royal duties. He said he once considered becoming a police officer and also went through a phase when he wanted to be a DJ.
The Prince of Wales revealed that music and movies help him unwind. He praised filmmaker Christopher Nolan and singled out The Dark Knight trilogy as a favorite, calling the films "psychologically dark and deep."
About William's Royal TV Appearance
William's appearance was notable because members of the British royal family rarely appear in the informal setting of a late-night entertainment talk show.
The Prince of Wales' appearance has been described as the first time a British royal has taken a seat on Norton's iconic red sofa.
The Earthshot-focused episode also featured a live performance from singer Jorja Smith. Blanchett is an Earthshot Prize council member, Irwin is a global ambassador, and Waddingham hosted the 2023 Earthshot Awards in Singapore.
William founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to identify and support solutions to environmental challenges. The 2026 ceremony is scheduled to take place in Mumbai in November.