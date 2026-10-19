EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Being Lined Up for Britain's Biggest Celebrity Reality TV Show'

Stephen Lambert, the television executive behind production company Studio Lambert, which makes the show, has publicly identified Cruise as a potential contestant.

Asked by Radio Times magazine who he would like to recruit for a third season, Lambert said: "Tom Cruise, maybe. And we would like to have a big sports star. But if they are an active one, they have commitments."

A TV source told us: "The extraordinary prospect of one of Hollywood's most recognizable actors participating in the psychological reality competition would represent a major casting achievement for the British format, and it could well happen as Michael Sheen was among the big names to sign up to the current run of the series. He is definitely being lined up to star in it."

Cruise, whose blockbuster career includes the Mission: Impossible franchise, would face the prospect of abandoning his usual command of elaborate action sequences for a game built around suspicion, manipulation and betrayal.