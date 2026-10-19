EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Being Lined Up for Britain's Biggest Celebrity Reality TV Show'
Oct. 18 2026, Published 9:00 p.m. ET
Tom Cruise has emerged as a dream signing for Britain's biggest celebrity reality television phenomenon, with producers of The Celebrity Traitors gunning for the Hollywood superstar to enter their castle of deception.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Top Gun: Maverick actor, 64, is at the top of the wish list for a future instalment of the BBC competition, filmed at Scotland's Ardross Castle.
Tom Cruise Tipped for Celebrity Traitors
Stephen Lambert, the television executive behind production company Studio Lambert, which makes the show, has publicly identified Cruise as a potential contestant.
Asked by Radio Times magazine who he would like to recruit for a third season, Lambert said: "Tom Cruise, maybe. And we would like to have a big sports star. But if they are an active one, they have commitments."
A TV source told us: "The extraordinary prospect of one of Hollywood's most recognizable actors participating in the psychological reality competition would represent a major casting achievement for the British format, and it could well happen as Michael Sheen was among the big names to sign up to the current run of the series. He is definitely being lined up to star in it."
Cruise, whose blockbuster career includes the Mission: Impossible franchise, would face the prospect of abandoning his usual command of elaborate action sequences for a game built around suspicion, manipulation and betrayal.
Celebrity Cast Draws Famous Names
Lambert acknowledged the celebrity edition has become sufficiently successful to attract famous participants without promising them the opportunity to compete alongside major international stars.
He said: "Casting was simple. We didn't need to tempt people onto the show with the promise of being alongside a huge star.
"The fact that so many famous people did it last year meant they all wanted to do it this year."
The producer believes the show's greatest attraction is watching established personalities struggle with circumstances they cannot control.
He added: "Celebrities find it uncomfortable because they have so little control.
"It's such an immersive game that people get caught up in it, and show how they really are. It's very revealing of character, and celebrities care, a lot, how they come across."
Traitors Format Tests Contestants' Loyalties
The format requires contestants designated as 'Faithfuls' to identify secret 'Traitors,' who attempt to eliminate their rivals while concealing their identities.
Lambert nevertheless believes the original competition, featuring members of the public, carries greater emotional and financial consequences.
He said: "Audiences already know most, if not all of the celebrities, which is different from having to get to know a cast of civilians.
"With civilians, we don't know the relationships, so you can do things like bring on a mother and son unbeknownst to everyone else."
He added: "Also, the prize money means much more. The stakes are much higher. It's also exciting to find people who haven't been on television before."
Traitors Expands Into London's West End
The franchise is also expanding into London's West End with The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal, an experimental theatrical production scheduled to open next year.
Comedian and actor Nick Mohammed will host the production, which will feature five alternative plays and allow audiences to influence the identities of the Traitors.
Lambert said: "We will have five different plays, with different versions of who is a Traitor and who a Faithful. Nick Mohammed is hosting."
He added: "It's a wholly mad idea, and nobody has done it before. But London is a huge centre for theatre. And this show is profound and entertaining."