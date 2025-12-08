Prince William Hit with Explosive Claims of 'Abusing Power and Privilege' While Planning Monarchy 'Overhaul' — as 'Dying' King Charles Feels 'Hurt'
Dec. 8 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Prince William has reportedly upset his neighbors after moving his family into their new "forever home," Forest Lodge, causing the future king to get hit with sensational claims he's "abusing" his power, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
William, 43, and his wife Kate Middleton, 43, moved into the eight-bedroom Georgian home in Great Windsor Park last month along with their three children. However, the tight security needs of the future monarch have already caused plenty of drama with their new neighbors.
Inconveniencing Neighbors
A Christmas tree shop sits on a property next to Forest Lodge, and residents are no longer allowed to drive past the home to access it. Instead, they now have a detour of more than a mile to reach the farm, bringing traffic chaos to the quiet and serene area.
"I have already seen a few near misses where people have driven the wrong side of the cones," one person complained to the Daily Mail.
In addition, royal security officers are present in the parking lot to make sure no intruders try to make their way onto Forest Lodge's land.
'An Abuse of Power and Privilege'
The issue has caused claims to arise that William is abusing his power.
"The Christmas trees issue might seem silly, but the point is this is all public property, and William should not have been able to close those roads and close access to that land. It’s not his to do what he wants with," royal expert Graham Smith huffed.
"He's also forced two people, two families to move out of their homes," Smith added about several families who had to move out once the Wales' decided to make Forest Lodge their home.
"They were relocated to other places on the park, but this is just another example of William just basically sticking two fingers up to local people and then just grabbing land that isn't his just so that he can move from one house to another. So it's just an abuse of power and privilege for me," Smith complained.
A 'Fresh Start'
William and Middleton plan to keep Forest Lodge as their "forever home" even after he ascends to the throne upon the death of his father, King Charles III.
The couple and their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, previously lived in the much smaller Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate beginning in 2022.
The four-bedroom property didn't have enough room for live-in help, but was far closer to the children's new school in Berkshire than their 21-room apartment at London's Kensington Palace.
The family was keen to leave after the "unhappy memories" of Middleton undergoing her cancer battle in 2024 while living in Adelaide cottage, with Forest Lodge proving to be a "fresh start," according to a royal source.
William Wants to Do Things 'His Way' as Monarch
William and his family's move into their new home comes as the future king is taking a major look at how he will rule after cancer-stricken Charles passes, with an "overhaul" of the monarchy in mind.
While the king and his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, left the running of the royal household to courtiers, William plans to "take every stone and look underneath it" while evaluating the "footprint of the institution," claimed a friend.
"When the moment comes, he’ll want to do it his way: genuinely, not just following a script. He’s not afraid to dig into the details, ask the tough questions, and figure out what actually works today. He wants to make sure the whole thing has even more impact and remains relevant," the pal added about the monarchy under William's reign.