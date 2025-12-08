Prince William Hit with Explosive Claims of 'Abusing Power and Privilege' While Planning Monarchy 'Overhaul' — as 'Dying' King Charles Feels 'Hurt'

The issue has caused claims to arise that William is abusing his power.

"The Christmas trees issue might seem silly, but the point is this is all public property, and William should not have been able to close those roads and close access to that land. It’s not his to do what he wants with," royal expert Graham Smith huffed.

"He's also forced two people, two families to move out of their homes," Smith added about several families who had to move out once the Wales' decided to make Forest Lodge their home.

"They were relocated to other places on the park, but this is just another example of William just basically sticking two fingers up to local people and then just grabbing land that isn't his just so that he can move from one house to another. So it's just an abuse of power and privilege for me," Smith complained.