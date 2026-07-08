Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's 'Nervous' Body Language Exposed During First U.K. Outing After Crushing Court Loss

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's body language showed a 'good deal of nervousness' during his first outing in London, an expert revealed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 7 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry displayed plenty of "nervousness" on his first major outing in the U.K. during his first trip back to his homeland since September 2025, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman examined the Duke of Sussex's physical cues and gestures during his July 7 events, as more media than fans gathered for his arrival and departure at an Invictus Games meeting.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Was 'Looking For Reassurance and Encouragement'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's body language displayed a 'good deal of nervousness,' according to an expert.

"Harry's body language betrays a good deal of nervousness, alongside a clear people-pleasing strategy," Honigman, speaking for casino.ca, noted about the former working royal.

"As he greets the gathered press and fans, the Prince's wave is soft and appears to seek approval," she said of Harry's brief acknowledgment to those gathered outside central London's Chatham House. "Had he waved with a firm, flat palm and his fingers held tightly together, it would have conveyed a stronger sense of authority and leadership."

The expert pointed out, "Instead, Harry's gentle wave suggests he is looking for reassurance and encouragement."

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Trying to Present Himself in the 'Best Possible Light'

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry awkwardly waved at reporters outside Chatham House.

"As he walks, Harry can also be seen fidgeting with his clothing. Any form of fidgeting can be a sign of nervousness, but movements involving clothing or hair are specifically classified as 'grooming' gestures in body language," Honigman explained.

"These behaviors suggest Harry is conscious of his appearance and is keen to present himself in the best possible light," she noted. "As he buttons up his jacket, Harry sends a further signal of resolve and readiness, reinforcing the composed image he is trying to present."

Harry's appearance in London came just as it was announced that Judge Matthew Nicklen ruled against him in his $67million invasion-of-privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of The Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday. The jurist dismissed all of the charges against the company in a whopping 436-page judgment.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Could End Up Paying Millions in ANL Case

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

ANL announced they intend to seek financial recovery from Prince Harry to pay for their hefty legal bills.

Harry and his six other claimants could be on the hook for massive attorneys' fees in the lawsuit, which was first filed in October 2022.

A hearing will be held at the end of July to determine how much money the prince and other plaintiffs, including Elton John, could end up paying ANL.

The company has already declared its intent to seek financial relief, saying in a statement, "We will look to resolve outstanding issues, including the recovery of the costs we have incurred while defending ourselves against this egregious litigation."

Harry scoffed at the judge's ruling, calling it "a complete and obvious whitewash, but sadly not altogether unexpected."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Seth Rich and Ty Clevenger

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Questions Emerge After Attorney Claims Newly Discovered Seth Rich FBI Records 'Were Found by Kash Patel in Hidden Information Facility'

Dave Portnoy, Alex Cooper and Sofia Franklyn

EXCLUSIVE: Dave Portnoy Claims Alex Cooper and Sofia Franklyn Demanded $1Million Salaries, IP Rights and Merchandise Revenue During 'Call Her Daddy' Contract War 

Prince Harry's Latest U.K. Tour Off to a Messy Start

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry was causing plenty of drama about security and lodging before he even arrived in England.

Harry's latest British tour already got off to a rough start before he even landed in the country.

Despite initial claims that he was bringing along his wife, Meghan Markle, and the couple's two children to England for the one-year countdown to the Birmingham 2027 Invictus Games, they did not join him.

Then, on July 4, Harry reportedly accepted his father, King Charles III's, offer to stay at Buckingham Palace after initially turning it down. But it was too late, as the crown requires sufficient notice to prepare for security and staffing, and The Firm wasn't given enough advance lead time by the prince.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.