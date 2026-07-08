EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's 'Nervous' Body Language Exposed During First U.K. Outing After Crushing Court Loss

"As he walks, Harry can also be seen fidgeting with his clothing. Any form of fidgeting can be a sign of nervousness, but movements involving clothing or hair are specifically classified as 'grooming' gestures in body language," Honigman explained.

"These behaviors suggest Harry is conscious of his appearance and is keen to present himself in the best possible light," she noted. "As he buttons up his jacket, Harry sends a further signal of resolve and readiness, reinforcing the composed image he is trying to present."

Harry's appearance in London came just as it was announced that Judge Matthew Nicklen ruled against him in his $67million invasion-of-privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of The Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday. The jurist dismissed all of the charges against the company in a whopping 436-page judgment.