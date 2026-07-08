EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's 'Nervous' Body Language Exposed During First U.K. Outing After Crushing Court Loss
July 7 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry displayed plenty of "nervousness" on his first major outing in the U.K. during his first trip back to his homeland since September 2025, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Body language expert Inbaal Honigman examined the Duke of Sussex's physical cues and gestures during his July 7 events, as more media than fans gathered for his arrival and departure at an Invictus Games meeting.
Prince Harry Was 'Looking For Reassurance and Encouragement'
"Harry's body language betrays a good deal of nervousness, alongside a clear people-pleasing strategy," Honigman, speaking for casino.ca, noted about the former working royal.
"As he greets the gathered press and fans, the Prince's wave is soft and appears to seek approval," she said of Harry's brief acknowledgment to those gathered outside central London's Chatham House. "Had he waved with a firm, flat palm and his fingers held tightly together, it would have conveyed a stronger sense of authority and leadership."
The expert pointed out, "Instead, Harry's gentle wave suggests he is looking for reassurance and encouragement."
Prince Harry Trying to Present Himself in the 'Best Possible Light'
"As he walks, Harry can also be seen fidgeting with his clothing. Any form of fidgeting can be a sign of nervousness, but movements involving clothing or hair are specifically classified as 'grooming' gestures in body language," Honigman explained.
"These behaviors suggest Harry is conscious of his appearance and is keen to present himself in the best possible light," she noted. "As he buttons up his jacket, Harry sends a further signal of resolve and readiness, reinforcing the composed image he is trying to present."
Harry's appearance in London came just as it was announced that Judge Matthew Nicklen ruled against him in his $67million invasion-of-privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of The Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday. The jurist dismissed all of the charges against the company in a whopping 436-page judgment.
Prince Harry Could End Up Paying Millions in ANL Case
Harry and his six other claimants could be on the hook for massive attorneys' fees in the lawsuit, which was first filed in October 2022.
A hearing will be held at the end of July to determine how much money the prince and other plaintiffs, including Elton John, could end up paying ANL.
The company has already declared its intent to seek financial relief, saying in a statement, "We will look to resolve outstanding issues, including the recovery of the costs we have incurred while defending ourselves against this egregious litigation."
Harry scoffed at the judge's ruling, calling it "a complete and obvious whitewash, but sadly not altogether unexpected."
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Prince Harry's Latest U.K. Tour Off to a Messy Start
Harry's latest British tour already got off to a rough start before he even landed in the country.
Despite initial claims that he was bringing along his wife, Meghan Markle, and the couple's two children to England for the one-year countdown to the Birmingham 2027 Invictus Games, they did not join him.
Then, on July 4, Harry reportedly accepted his father, King Charles III's, offer to stay at Buckingham Palace after initially turning it down. But it was too late, as the crown requires sufficient notice to prepare for security and staffing, and The Firm wasn't given enough advance lead time by the prince.