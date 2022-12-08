Prince Harry Reignites King Charles III Feud With Claim He Was 'Brought Up' By 'Second Family' In Africa

"Lesotho gave me the space and the freedom to breathe, to live and to grow," he said.

There, he met Prince Seeiso, and Harry said they quickly "became like brothers" as he had also recently mourned the passing of his own mother.

In the first three episodes featured in Volume I, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, reflected on their whirlwind romance and wanting to keep it out of the public eye while they were getting to know each other.

Markle described their budding relationship as "exciting, relaxed, and easy," saying it became more complex when it was thrusted into the limelight by late 2016.