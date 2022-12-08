Prince Harry Reignites King Charles III Feud With Claim He Was 'Brought Up' By 'Second Family' In Africa
Prince Harry pulled the veil back on his rocky exit from royal life in his new Netflix docuseries, RadarOnline.com can confirm, detailing his upbringing and how his view on the institution has evolved.
The Duke of Sussex seemingly made a few digs at his estranged father, King Charles III, with some viewers taking to Twitter in response to one scene during which Harry talked about being "literally brought up" by a "second family" in Africa where he chose to spend months at a time in his late teens and twenties while coping with his mother Princess Diana's tragic death.
"Lesotho gave me the space and the freedom to breathe, to live and to grow," he said.
There, he met Prince Seeiso, and Harry said they quickly "became like brothers" as he had also recently mourned the passing of his own mother.
In the first three episodes featured in Volume I, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, reflected on their whirlwind romance and wanting to keep it out of the public eye while they were getting to know each other.
Markle described their budding relationship as "exciting, relaxed, and easy," saying it became more complex when it was thrusted into the limelight by late 2016.
Harry told Netflix "there is a huge level of unconscious bias" in the Royal Family, claiming some members had asked why the Duchess of Sussex should be "protected" from media scrutiny. He added, "The direction from the palace was don't say anything."
"I said 'The difference here is the race element,'" he explained, later sharing how proud he is to have children that are mixed race.
Harry said his family had initially dismissed the romance as something that would fizzle out when they found out she was an American actress.
"I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with," Harry said during another scene in another rumored barb at Charles and his elder brother, Prince William.
He continued, "The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart. And my mum certainly made most of her decisions — if not all of them — from her heart. And I am my mother's son."
It is speculated more will come to light in Volume II of the series dropping December 15.
Insiders claim the palace may issue a statement following that release.
RadarOnline.com previously exclusively learned that Harry was refusing to scrap his $20 million memoir which will be hitting shelves in January 2023, despite his father's wishes.
Sources said "the book is the key" to Harry's future in the family and could determine whether they move forward in a positive direction or remain strained.
Charles is said to be drawing a line in the sand when it comes to Queen Camilla, promising to "ban" Harry from his coronation next year if she is shamed within the pages following his own ascension to the throne in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death.