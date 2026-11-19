RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, 42, made the pledge during a visit to Lviv in western Ukraine, where he discussed the threat posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin , 74.

Prince Harry is being mocked after declaring he would return to the British Army to fight Russia, with critics questioning whether the royal, who has repeatedly complained about his personal security, is prepared for the realities of modern warfare.

Harry – who returned to Britain with Meghan Markle , 45, and their two children in August after six years in America – has previously challenged decisions concerning his police protection in Britain, making his personal safety a prominent issue since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

His declaration comes against the backdrop of his long-running disputes over security arrangements, which critics could argue sit uneasily alongside his willingness to return to combat.

He declared: "If asked to sign up again, if the need is there, then I will 100 per cent be there to serve my country alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel."

Harry, who served two operational tours in Afghanistan before leaving the military in 2015, insisted he would willingly rejoin British forces if called upon to defend his country against Russian aggression.

A royal source said: "Harry has developed a reputation among his critics as a professional moaner, particularly when it comes to his personal security. He's spent years complaining about whether he's sufficiently protected in Britain, yet suddenly he's volunteering to face Russian forces on the battlefield.

"People are inevitably questioning how those two positions fit together, and saying there is no way he could take the horror and brutal reality involved in taking on Russian soldiers and existing on the front lines at his age.

"It's all very well for Harry declaring that he'd happily put his uniform back on and fight the Russians, but making grand statements from the sidelines is very different from actually returning to a war zone. His critics and trolls are arguing that someone who constantly raises concerns about his own safety is hardly the obvious candidate to volunteer for frontline combat.

"The irony won't be lost on people who have followed Harry's security battles. On one hand, he argues that he needs substantial protection when visiting Britain. On the other, he's talking about going into battle against one of the world's most formidable military powers.

"Harry has also spent years publicly airing grievances about the royal family, the British establishment and his security arrangements. Now he's presenting himself as someone ready to answer the call of duty. For those who already regard him as a professional complainer, this latest declaration is unlikely to change their opinion. He's also seen as soft, pampered and well out of shape for frontline combat.

"Harry's previous service deserves recognition, but it doesn't automatically mean he could return to operational duties tomorrow.

"Nobody should dismiss Harry's service in Afghanistan, because he completed genuine operational deployments. But there's a considerable difference between having served more than a decade ago and being ready to fight in a contemporary European conflict. Military readiness is determined by training, fitness and operational requirements, not public statements.

"Harry can say he's prepared to fight Russia, but the decision wouldn't be his alone. The armed forces would have to determine whether there was a suitable role for him. Given his profile and the security considerations surrounding a member of the royal family, any potential deployment would be considerably more complicated than his remarks suggest."