EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Real Reason Prince Harry Won't Be at His First Cousin Peter Phillip's Wedding

Harry is now expected to miss Saturday's wedding of Peter Phillips, 48, and NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, 45, at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire.

The ceremony, followed by a reception at Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate, is set to bring together senior royals including King Charles, 77, Queen Camilla, 78, and Prince William, 43.

Reports have suggested Harry was not formally invited, but sources have now claimed Phillips approached his cousin to gauge whether he would even want an invitation, given the ongoing tensions that have fractured relations between the California-based duke and much of the Royal Family.

A source familiar with the situation said Phillips was determined his wedding should not become overshadowed by the continuing fallout between Harry and the rest of the family, and Harry "graciously" agreed to decline an invite to his big day.

Our insider said, "Peter was desperate to avoid creating unnecessary tension around what should be a happy family occasion. He was conscious that any invitation to Harry would immediately become a major talking point, but he wanted to reach out to his cousin to offer him one anyway."