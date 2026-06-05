EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Real Reason Prince Harry Won't Be at His First Cousin Peter Phillip's Wedding
June 5 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Prince Harry will not be attending his cousin Peter Phillips' wedding this weekend – but not because he was frozen out by the Royal Family, sources have told RadarOnline.com.
Our insider said royal exile, the Duke of Sussex, 41, voluntarily removed himself from the guest list to avoid further inflaming his already bitter family feud with The Firm.
Prince Harry 'Graciously' Skips Royal Family Wedding
Harry is now expected to miss Saturday's wedding of Peter Phillips, 48, and NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, 45, at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire.
The ceremony, followed by a reception at Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate, is set to bring together senior royals including King Charles, 77, Queen Camilla, 78, and Prince William, 43.
Reports have suggested Harry was not formally invited, but sources have now claimed Phillips approached his cousin to gauge whether he would even want an invitation, given the ongoing tensions that have fractured relations between the California-based duke and much of the Royal Family.
A source familiar with the situation said Phillips was determined his wedding should not become overshadowed by the continuing fallout between Harry and the rest of the family, and Harry "graciously" agreed to decline an invite to his big day.
Our insider said, "Peter was desperate to avoid creating unnecessary tension around what should be a happy family occasion. He was conscious that any invitation to Harry would immediately become a major talking point, but he wanted to reach out to his cousin to offer him one anyway."
Peter Phillips 'Respected the Response He Received From Harry'
Another source said Harry understood the difficult position his cousin faced and chose not to complicate matters further.
They added: "The feeling was that Peter should be allowed to celebrate his marriage without worrying about wider family dynamics or media speculation surrounding who was sitting next to whom."
Another insider said Phillips handled the matter diplomatically by consulting Harry privately before finalizing arrangements.
The source said: "Rather than risk an awkward situation, Peter sought clarity early and respected the response he received from Harry."
The absence of Harry is likely to fuel further discussion about the breakdown in royal relationships that has persisted since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California.
Since then, tensions have been exacerbated by the couple's high-profile interviews, their Netflix documentary series, and Harry's memoir Spare, which contained deeply personal allegations about his family.
Relations between Harry and William remain hugely strained after using the book to say the future king attacked him during an argument over Meghan.
The wedding itself marks a significant moment for Phillips, the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and son of Princess Anne, 75.
Wedding Focus Stays On Couple
Phillips and Sperling announced their engagement in 2025 after making their relationship public the previous year.
Both are entering a second marriage and bringing children from previous relationships into what has been described as a modern blended family.
The couple is expected to be joined by around 150 guests at what has been described as an "intimate family celebration."
Phillips's daughters, Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14, are expected to play prominent roles, alongside Sperling's daughter Georgina.
While Harry's absence will inevitably attract attention, those close to the wedding insist the focus remains firmly on the bride and groom.
One source said, "The priority has always been making sure Peter and Harriet enjoy their day. Everyone involved wants the story to be about their future together, not wider family disagreements."