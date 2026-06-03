Prince Harry Snubbed From Royal Wedding Over Row With William: Cousin Sides with Future King Amid Brothers' Toxic Feud Sparking Nuptials Ban

The warring brothers' cousin, Peter Phillips, has sided with William and did not invite Harry in order to avoid any awkwardness.

Prince Harry was left off the guest list for an upcoming royal wedding over his feud with Prince William , according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Peter Phillips, here with fiancée Harriet Sperling, has showed his loyalty to William, who he has grown close to over the years, by not inviting Harry.

Royal commentator Emily Nash said: "I think it comes down to interpersonal relationships, doesn’t it?

"What we were told was that Peter hadn’t spoken to Harry for the last few years. And so it sort of has been a natural cooling off, and he wasn’t invited as a result."

Nash explained Phillips is, however, "very close" to the Prince of Wales, claiming he is "loyal; he’s very protective. He’s been a very good sounding board to his cousin over the years.

"So it absolutely makes sense that I think had both Wales brothers been there, it would have put a completely different slant on the whole event.

"And that’s not what you want on what should be the happiest day of your life, right?"