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Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry Snubbed From Royal Wedding Over Row With William: Cousin Sides with Future King Amid Brothers' Toxic Feud Sparking Nuptials Ban

picture of Prince Harry and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's fallout with brother William is the real reason why he's been snubbed from his cousin Peter Phillips' wedding, claims a royal expert.

June 3 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry was left off the guest list for an upcoming royal wedding over his feud with Prince William, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The warring brothers' cousin, Peter Phillips, has sided with William and did not invite Harry in order to avoid any awkwardness.

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'Sounding Board To William'

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picture of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling
Source: MEGA

Peter Phillips, here with fiancée Harriet Sperling, has showed his loyalty to William, who he has grown close to over the years, by not inviting Harry.

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Royal commentator Emily Nash said: "I think it comes down to interpersonal relationships, doesn’t it?

"What we were told was that Peter hadn’t spoken to Harry for the last few years. And so it sort of has been a natural cooling off, and he wasn’t invited as a result."

Nash explained Phillips is, however, "very close" to the Prince of Wales, claiming he is "loyal; he’s very protective. He’s been a very good sounding board to his cousin over the years.

"So it absolutely makes sense that I think had both Wales brothers been there, it would have put a completely different slant on the whole event.

"And that’s not what you want on what should be the happiest day of your life, right?"

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photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's public blasting of the royals did not go down well with Phillips.

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Speaking to PageSix, Nash recalled Phillips 48, being the "peacemaker" between the Duke of Sussex, 41, and his older brother, 43, during Prince Philip’s 2021 funeral.

She said, "Peter was positioned between the two warring brothers. He was sort of put right in the middle of them as the older cousin, and that must have been a really difficult moment for him."

Nash added: "Of course, a lot of water has gone under the bridge since then."

She cited Harry’s bombshell tell-all memoir Spare and his and wife Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, both of which laid bare the family's private tensions, as more reasons for his falling out with Princess Anne's son, who is tying the knot with fiancée Harriet Sperling.

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Snubbing Prince Harry Was 'Smart' Move

Picture of Prince Harry
Source: Mega

Prince Harry's attendance at the wedding would have become the 'focal point' of nuptials, says royal expert.

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She believes it was a "smart" move that Harry was snubbed from the wedding, which is set to take place on June 6.

"If that had been the case, that would have become the absolute focal point for Peter and Harriet's special day, and there have been enough distractions, I think, from the good things about the royal family over the past year," Nash said.

"Hopefully, they can just have this one day to come together and celebrate someone’s happy news for a change."

William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are expected to attend, along with King Charles, who she believes will also "make an appearance."

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Picture of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
Source: Mega

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are expected to make their public comeback at this weekend's wedding.

Nash also expects that the Prince and Princess of Wales' kids could attend, and Phillips' sister, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike, are a definite yes.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are also expected to appear, marking their first major appearance with their royal family members since their dad, former Prince Andrew, was arrested over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

"It will kind of show that there is still a place for them within the family," Nash said of their attendance at the ceremony, before warning, "But it’s also important to remember this is very much a family occasion and not an official one."

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