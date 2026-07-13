Prince Harry 'Doesn't Have the Money' to Pay Legal Bills After Humiliating Court Defeat — But A-List Pal May Come to the Rescue

The California-based royal's finances are rumored to be suffering from a number of failed projects and streaming flops alongside wife Meghan Markle, meaning the potential fresh outlay of cash couldn't have come at a worse time.

But the Duke, 41, could be bailed out of his latest financial mess by an old family friend, Sir Elton John.

The Rocketman, 79, who has an estimated fortune of $640million, performed at Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding and was a close friend of his late mom Princess Diana, memorably playing at her 1997 funeral.

A source told PageSix: "Elton John could also well help Harry out. They're extremely close.

"Harry definitely doesn't have the money for it," adding that his wife Meghan will "likely be very furious about the fees. She did not want him to (pursue the case)."