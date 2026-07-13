Prince Harry 'Doesn't Have the Money' to Pay Legal Bills After Humiliating Court Defeat — But A-List Pal May Come to the Rescue
July 13 2026, Published 11:12 a.m. ET
Prince Harry lacks the funds to pay the legal fees from his humiliating court defeat, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke could be billed up to $20million after losing his privacy case against the publisher of the Daily Mail last week.
'They’re Extremely Close'
The California-based royal's finances are rumored to be suffering from a number of failed projects and streaming flops alongside wife Meghan Markle, meaning the potential fresh outlay of cash couldn't have come at a worse time.
But the Duke, 41, could be bailed out of his latest financial mess by an old family friend, Sir Elton John.
The Rocketman, 79, who has an estimated fortune of $640million, performed at Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding and was a close friend of his late mom Princess Diana, memorably playing at her 1997 funeral.
A source told PageSix: "Elton John could also well help Harry out. They're extremely close.
"Harry definitely doesn't have the money for it," adding that his wife Meghan will "likely be very furious about the fees. She did not want him to (pursue the case)."
Embarrassing Defeat In Court
Harry signed up to the legal action with celebrities including Elton, Elizabeth Hurley, and Sadie Frost, the movie producer, ex-wife of Jude Law, along with Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the mother of Stephen Lawrence, a black British teenager who was murdered in a racist attack in London in 1993.
They all claimed to have been victims of Mail journalists who allegedly used unlawful methods to obtain private information.
Harry told the court Meghan's life had been made an "absolute misery" by the British press.
However, Judge Matthew Nicklin was scathing in his decision, stating "suspicion, even understandable suspicion, is not proof" and finding that the stories could have originated from legitimate sources.
Brits 'Non-Fussed' By Harry Return
Harry's court defeat occurred ahead of his latest visit to the U.K., where he was later joined by Meghan, 44, and their two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.
After appearing at an Invictus Games "One Year to Go" event in Birmingham, the Sussexes visited King Charles, who finally met his grandchildren for the first time in four years.
But as RadarOnline.com reported, Harry’s U.K. return wasn't met with widespread enthusiasm from Brits.
A source told us: "Harry genuinely throws himself into everything connected with Invictus because it's the one cause that still resonates strongly with him on a personal level.
"But every time he comes back to Britain, the focus quickly shifts from the veterans to the controversy surrounding him.
"There are still plenty of people who admire the work he's doing for the military community, but equally, there's a large section of the public who feel the damage to his relationship with the U.K. is too great and simply aren't interested in welcoming him back. He knows opinion remains deeply split, and that's unlikely to change any time soon."
Another source said: "Harry might be laughing, but he is being absolutely mauled by his critics.
"The feeling in Britain among the masses of the public is simply, 'Why are you here? Go home.' No one cares about him."