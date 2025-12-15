EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Beg Kris Jenner to Revive Their Crumbling Reputation After the Couple Has Been 'Dumped by Everyone' in Hollywood
Dec. 15 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Desperate royal renegades Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are turning to momager Kris Jenner for help in saving their battered reputations and reviving their financial fortunes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The diva duchess, 44, and her henpecked hubby, Prince Harry, 41, were schmoozing up a storm at Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday bash on November 8, when they got a rare chance to rub shoulders with a litany of A-listers, including Mariah Carey, Beyonce, Adele and Martha Stewart.
Meghan’s Desperate Hollywood Networking
As soon as the fame-hungry pair arrived at the bash, they wasted no time kissing up to anyone with a bold-faced name, said the source.
The source said: "Meghan was like a kid in a candy store, networking and handing out her details to everyone who came their way.
"She has the utmost respect for Kris and is pretty awestruck that she's now on a first-name basis with the likes of Kim [Kardashian], Khloe [Kardashian] and their vast network of friends."
The wannabe lifestyle mogul is hoping her new friendship with Jenner and her family will mark a fresh start for her and Harry, who've become the scourge of Hollywood since quitting the British royal family and moving to California in 2020.
Social-Climbing After Elite Rejection
They've already been dumped by big names, including the Clooneys, Barack and Michelle Obama and the Beckhams, who reportedly found them toxic and tedious.
The duchess has now stooped to trying to befriend the notoriously tacky TV clan in a frantic effort to revive her struggling brand, As Ever.
She's casting her net far and wide in search of big bucks and social-climbing opportunities – even offering herself and Harry up for appearances on The Kardashians, insiders claimed.
Kardashians Plot Markle Brand Boost
And the news is music to Jenner's ears.
The source said: "It's common knowledge Kris wants to write them into the script for an upcoming episode of The Kardashians, while Khloe's excited to collab with Markle on her As Ever brand.
"There's even talk about Harry being involved in Kim's underwear brand Skims at some stage, too. Slowly but surely, they're being integrated into the Kardashians' world and they'll be spending time together over the holiday season, too.
"It's a lot for Harry to take in, but as Meghan points out, there's nobody in L.A. who's better connected or more skilled at making money and brand-building than Kris. So he's not in any position to argue."