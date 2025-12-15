Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Beg Kris Jenner to Revive Their Crumbling Reputation After the Couple Has Been 'Dumped by Everyone' in Hollywood

prince harry meghan markle seek kris jenners aid revive reputation
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seeking Kris Jenner's help to revive their Hollywood reputation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 15 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Desperate royal renegades Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are turning to momager Kris Jenner for help in saving their battered reputations and reviving their financial fortunes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The diva duchess, 44, and her henpecked hubby, Prince Harry, 41, were schmoozing up a storm at Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday bash on November 8, when they got a rare chance to rub shoulders with a litany of A-listers, including Mariah Carey, Beyonce, Adele and Martha Stewart.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan’s Desperate Hollywood Networking

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party on November 8.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party on November 8.

Article continues below advertisement

As soon as the fame-hungry pair arrived at the bash, they wasted no time kissing up to anyone with a bold-faced name, said the source.

The source said: "Meghan was like a kid in a candy store, networking and handing out her details to everyone who came their way.

"She has the utmost respect for Kris and is pretty awestruck that she's now on a first-name basis with the likes of Kim [Kardashian], Khloe [Kardashian] and their vast network of friends."

The wannabe lifestyle mogul is hoping her new friendship with Jenner and her family will mark a fresh start for her and Harry, who've become the scourge of Hollywood since quitting the British royal family and moving to California in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Social-Climbing After Elite Rejection

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle seek kris jenners aid revive reputation
Source: MEGA

An insider said Markle is trying to build a new connection with Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement

They've already been dumped by big names, including the Clooneys, Barack and Michelle Obama and the Beckhams, who reportedly found them toxic and tedious.

The duchess has now stooped to trying to befriend the notoriously tacky TV clan in a frantic effort to revive her struggling brand, As Ever.

She's casting her net far and wide in search of big bucks and social-climbing opportunities – even offering herself and Harry up for appearances on The Kardashians, insiders claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Kardashians Plot Markle Brand Boost

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Nicole Kidman's sexy comeback will include steamy roles as she pushes forward after her split from Keith Urban.

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Sexy Comeback! Actress Going After Steamy Roles to Get Revenge on Ex-husband Keith Urban Following Divorce Shock and Cheating Allegations

Robert Irwin cheated death on 'Dancing With the Stars' as his family urges him to slow down after a live show scare.

EXCLUSIVE: How Robert Irwin Cheated Death on 'Dancing With the Stars' — as The Young Zookeeper's Family Begged Him to Slow Down After Terrifying Scare During Live Show

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Sources claimed the couple could appear on 'The Kardashians.'
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed the couple could appear on 'The Kardashians.'

And the news is music to Jenner's ears.

The source said: "It's common knowledge Kris wants to write them into the script for an upcoming episode of The Kardashians, while Khloe's excited to collab with Markle on her As Ever brand.

"There's even talk about Harry being involved in Kim's underwear brand Skims at some stage, too. Slowly but surely, they're being integrated into the Kardashians' world and they'll be spending time together over the holiday season, too.

"It's a lot for Harry to take in, but as Meghan points out, there's nobody in L.A. who's better connected or more skilled at making money and brand-building than Kris. So he's not in any position to argue."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.