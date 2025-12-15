EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Beg Kris Jenner to Revive Their Crumbling Reputation After the Couple Has Been 'Dumped by Everyone' in Hollywood

As soon as the fame-hungry pair arrived at the bash, they wasted no time kissing up to anyone with a bold-faced name, said the source.

The source said: "Meghan was like a kid in a candy store, networking and handing out her details to everyone who came their way.

"She has the utmost respect for Kris and is pretty awestruck that she's now on a first-name basis with the likes of Kim [Kardashian], Khloe [Kardashian] and their vast network of friends."

The wannabe lifestyle mogul is hoping her new friendship with Jenner and her family will mark a fresh start for her and Harry, who've become the scourge of Hollywood since quitting the British royal family and moving to California in 2020.