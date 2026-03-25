EXCLUSIVE: The Sussex Brawl to End it All! How Tense Middle East Showdown Between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Exposes How They're Ripped Apart

During the engagement, which was focused on global health and humanitarian response, the couple took part in a soccer shootout at the youth center at Za'atari refugee camp near Amman, which houses displaced Syrians.

An insider said as the pair stood on the pitch: "For a brief moment, Harry and Meghan exchanged some terse words. Whether it was the busy 48-hour schedule or another matter can't be known, but the exchange raised eyebrows."

However, the insider said the image-conscious former Suits star promptly shifted back into "on" mode and put on her best face for the cameras.

A rep for the couple denied any showdown during the Jordan trip or strain in their marriage.

"This was Meghan's show," the insider insisted. "Harry looked as if he was just along for the ride."

The As Ever lifestyle mogul, 44, and Harry, 41, also attended a discussion forum hosted by WHO.