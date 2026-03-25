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Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
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EXCLUSIVE: The Sussex Brawl to End it All! How Tense Middle East Showdown Between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Exposes How They're Ripped Apart

prince harry meghan markle middle east brawl exposes rift
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Middle East brawl exposes how the Sussexes are deeply ripped apart.

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March 25 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Meghan Markle and hubby Prince Harry appeared to have a curt conversation during their recent visit to Jordan – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the tense-looking exchange shows the royal renegades are on different pages, triggering talk that the end may be near for their seven-year marriage.

Recently, the Sussexes embarked on a surprise two-day trip to the Middle Eastern nation at the invitation of the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO).

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Tense Moment Between Harry and Meghan

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Middle East brawl exposes how the Sussexes are deeply ripped apart.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Middle East brawl exposes how the Sussexes are deeply ripped apart.

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During the engagement, which was focused on global health and humanitarian response, the couple took part in a soccer shootout at the youth center at Za'atari refugee camp near Amman, which houses displaced Syrians.

An insider said as the pair stood on the pitch: "For a brief moment, Harry and Meghan exchanged some terse words. Whether it was the busy 48-hour schedule or another matter can't be known, but the exchange raised eyebrows."

However, the insider said the image-conscious former Suits star promptly shifted back into "on" mode and put on her best face for the cameras.

A rep for the couple denied any showdown during the Jordan trip or strain in their marriage.

"This was Meghan's show," the insider insisted. "Harry looked as if he was just along for the ride."

The As Ever lifestyle mogul, 44, and Harry, 41, also attended a discussion forum hosted by WHO.

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Meghan Eyes UN Role, Networks Hard

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Markle was seen networking with UN representatives at a WHO forum, with Angelina Jolie cited as inspiration.
Source: MEGA

Markle was seen networking with UN representatives at a WHO forum, with Angelina Jolie cited as inspiration.

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According to the insider, the American-born duchess, who majored in theater and international studies at Northwestern University in Illinois, has long harbored dreams of becoming a United Nations ambassador, like Oscar-winning Angelina Jolie.

"There were several UN representatives at the WHO forum, and she seemed keen to network, so she wasn't going to let any personal issues get in the way," the source shared.

Observers noticed that the British prince – who with his wife ditched palace duties in 2020 to put down roots in her home state of California – seemed distant as he trailed behind his spotlight-seeking spouse.

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Prince Harry was 'aware' the Jordan trip could draw backlash as a 'faux-royal' visit.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry was 'aware' the Jordan trip could draw backlash as a 'faux-royal' visit.

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"He would've been acutely aware that they will receive intense criticism for undertaking another 'faux-royal' trip," the insider shared.

The source adds that Harry was likely also "aware" that their jaunt could look "thoughtless" coming close on the heels of the arrest of his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office during his days as the U.K.'s trade envoy.

As RadarOnline.com reported late last year, Markle reportedly suffered a dramatic public breakdown in California at a bookstore near Montecito, where she and Harry are raising son Prince Archie, 6, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 4.

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Marriage 'Strain' Sparks Fresh Split Fears

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Sources said Markle appeared 'overwhelmed' and 'fighting back tears' amid split fears.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Markle appeared 'overwhelmed' and 'fighting back tears' amid split fears.

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Sources say the normally poised duchess appeared to be "overwhelmed" and "fighting back tears," fueling fears that she and Harry could be spiraling toward a split.

Sources have whispered that as the two attempt to make their fortune through Hollywood deals, Harry has butted heads with social media-happy Markle over sharing photos of their kids online.

Sources have also said that homesick Harry is ready to move back to England with Archie, so the youngster can have an English education and reap all the benefits of his royal pedigree.

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Meghan 'Stunned' by Harry’s UK Plan

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Insiders said Meghan Markle was 'stunned' by Prince Harry's idea to move Archie to England.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Meghan Markle was 'stunned' by Prince Harry's idea to move Archie to England.

At the time, RadarOnline.com also reported that insiders spilled Markle was "stunned" by the idea of her kids going overseas to be schooled in a country that is full of bad memories for her about the pressure-cooker of palace life.

"This may be the last time we see them on a similar trip," the insider warned. "Harry especially knows they need to rethink their strategy."

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