Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Quit the U.S. 'Because of Donald Trump', President's MAGA Allies Claim
Aug. 20 2026, Published 11:50 a.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shock U.K. comeback was sparked by Donald Trump, the president's allies have claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal many of the Commander-in-Chief's biggest supporters are reveling in the Sussexes' surprise U-turn, having moved to the U.S. in 2020 having stepped down from their royal duties.
'They Don't Like President Trump'
The president, 80, has been vocal in his dislike of the pair, while lauding other members of the royal family, including King Charles and Prince William.
According to MAGA allies, Trump's frosty relationship with Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, may have influenced their decision to pack their bags and head across the pond,
Katie Miller, the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, commented on the news on X, writing: "They are moving back to Britain because they don't like President Trump."
She linked to a People report noting that the couple "has made no secret of their disillusionment with the current White House" ahead of the midterm elections.
Meghan 'Always Wanted To Be A Celebrity'
In other posts, Miller said that Meghan "always just wanted to be a celebrity" and claimed that the couple was "broke."
Tension between Trump and the Duke and Duchess has simmered to the surface in the past, including when Harry rebuked the President for claiming NATO allies had "stayed a little back" during the war in Afghanistan.
In his response, Harry, who is an Afghanistan veteran, noted that "every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States ... in pursuit of our shared security."
Pointing to NATO's Article 5, he said: "Allies answered that call."
Harry's statement continued: "I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there."
'I Heard You Elected A King'
During King Charles’ trip to Washington in April, Trump reportedly made a brutal dig at Harry, saying to the monarch: "Can you take him back?"
Harry has also taken some veiled swipes at Trump. During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in December, Harry said that Americans are obsessed with royals.
When Colbert pushed back, saying it is not true, Harry responded: "Really? I heard you elected a king."
Back in 2020, when Meghan appeared in a Michelle Obama-backed get-out-the-vote initiative and spoke of wanting the "change that we all need and deserve," the president responded by saying that he is "not a fan" of Meghan.
Trump took another swipe at Meghan last year. When asked whether he would throw Harry — who is a permanent resident but not an American citizen — out of the country, Trump told the New York Post: "I don’t want to do that. I'll leave him alone.
"He's got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible."