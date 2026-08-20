Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Quit the U.S. 'Because of Donald Trump', President's MAGA Allies Claim

The president, 80, has been vocal in his dislike of the pair, while lauding other members of the royal family, including King Charles and Prince William.

According to MAGA allies, Trump's frosty relationship with Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, may have influenced their decision to pack their bags and head across the pond,

Katie Miller, the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, commented on the news on X, writing: "They are moving back to Britain because they don't like President Trump."

She linked to a People report noting that the couple "has made no secret of their disillusionment with the current White House" ahead of the midterm elections.