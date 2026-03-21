EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'Smugly Laughing' Over Threat of Andrew Windsor's Tell-All Memoir

Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, infamously stepped down as working royals in 2020 and later signed major media deals, including a memoir contract and a Netflix documentary series about their lives after leaving the monarchy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be privately amused by growing speculation Andrew Windsor could publish a tell-all memoir, with sources claiming the couple sees a sharp irony after Harry was heavily criticized within royal circles for releasing his own book, Spare, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Prince Harry and Markle are said to be amused at the possibility of an Andrew Windsor memoir.

The renewed discussion around a possible memoir comes amid continued controversy surrounding Andrew's legal troubles. The ex-Duke of York was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to allegations about confidential information he allegedly shared with Epstein during his time as the United Kingdom's trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

Now, speculation Andrew, 66, might consider publishing his own "revenge" account of life in The Firm after King Charles stripped him of his royal titles and booted him out of his $40million Royal Lodge home over his growing Jeffrey Epstein scandal, which is said to have sparked "smug" satisfaction among the Sussexes, particularly given the scrutiny Harry faced when he told his version of events.

The scandal has cast a new shadow over the royal family brand. Sources close to the Sussexes say the situation has not gone unnoticed in California.

According to insiders, the couple believes the reaction to a potential Andrew memoir would expose a double standard within royal circles. One source said, "From Harry and Meghan's point of view, the situation carries a strong sense of irony. When Harry released Spare, the reaction from certain royal insiders and establishment figures was fierce, and much of the criticism felt deeply personal.

"They were portrayed as having crossed an unforgivable line by sharing their experiences publicly. Now that there is speculation Andrew could potentially publish his own version of events, it inevitably raises questions about how that would be received.

"Harry and Meghan believe it would be very difficult for the same voices who condemned Spare so strongly to react in the same way again without appearing inconsistent."

Another insider said: "There is certainly a sense of quiet vindication from Harry and Meghan's perspective, and they've been quietly laughing over the prospect of Andrew unleashing a memoir.