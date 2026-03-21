EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'Smugly Laughing' Over Threat of Andrew Windsor's Tell-All Memoir
March 21 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be privately amused by growing speculation Andrew Windsor could publish a tell-all memoir, with sources claiming the couple sees a sharp irony after Harry was heavily criticized within royal circles for releasing his own book, Spare, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, infamously stepped down as working royals in 2020 and later signed major media deals, including a memoir contract and a Netflix documentary series about their lives after leaving the monarchy.
Harry's 2023 memoir triggered intense criticism from royal insiders who accused him of airing private family disputes publicly.
Now, speculation Andrew, 66, might consider publishing his own "revenge" account of life in The Firm after King Charles stripped him of his royal titles and booted him out of his $40million Royal Lodge home over his growing Jeffrey Epstein scandal, which is said to have sparked "smug" satisfaction among the Sussexes, particularly given the scrutiny Harry faced when he told his version of events.
The renewed discussion around a possible memoir comes amid continued controversy surrounding Andrew's legal troubles. The ex-Duke of York was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to allegations about confidential information he allegedly shared with Epstein during his time as the United Kingdom's trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.
Andrew has denied wrongdoing and was later released pending further investigation.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Quiet Vindication'
The scandal has cast a new shadow over the royal family brand. Sources close to the Sussexes say the situation has not gone unnoticed in California.
According to insiders, the couple believes the reaction to a potential Andrew memoir would expose a double standard within royal circles. One source said, "From Harry and Meghan's point of view, the situation carries a strong sense of irony. When Harry released Spare, the reaction from certain royal insiders and establishment figures was fierce, and much of the criticism felt deeply personal.
"They were portrayed as having crossed an unforgivable line by sharing their experiences publicly. Now that there is speculation Andrew could potentially publish his own version of events, it inevitably raises questions about how that would be received.
"Harry and Meghan believe it would be very difficult for the same voices who condemned Spare so strongly to react in the same way again without appearing inconsistent."
Another insider said: "There is certainly a sense of quiet vindication from Harry and Meghan's perspective, and they've been quietly laughing over the prospect of Andrew unleashing a memoir.
A Royal Double Standard?
"When Harry chose to speak openly about his life and the challenges he faced within the royal family, the backlash from parts of the establishment was swift and severe. He was criticized for breaking what many saw as an unwritten rule about royal silence. If Andrew were now to publish a memoir recounting his own experiences, it would inevitably prompt people to ask why Harry was condemned so harshly for doing exactly that."
The insider added: "In their view, it would highlight a clear double standard about who is allowed to tell their story and who is not."
A separate source familiar with the Sussexes' thinking said the couple has been closely following the latest developments surrounding Andrew's situation.
The insider said: "Harry and Meghan are keeping quiet publicly about the speculation, but behind the scenes, they do see a remarkable irony in the situation. When Harry chose to write about his own experiences and the inner workings of royal life, he was widely criticized and portrayed as reckless for speaking so openly about the institution.
"If Andrew were now to release a memoir of his own, particularly given the controversies that have surrounded him, it would inevitably draw attention to the stark contrast in how different members of the royal family are judged when they choose to tell their side of the story. From their perspective, it would shine a light on the uneven standards that have been applied."
Royal observers say the situation also underscores broader tensions surrounding how the monarchy manages scandal and public narrative. The Sussexes' departure from royal duties followed disagreements over their role within the institution, including a proposed arrangement that would have allowed them to represent the monarchy part-time while living abroad.
Instead, the couple relocated to California with their children, Prince Archie, now 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, and began pursuing independent projects.