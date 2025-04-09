Prince Harry Legal Drama Explodes — With Royal Exile Rushed Out of Court After Female Heckler is Grabbed by Bodyguards… as He Pleads With Judge For Extra Security
Prince Harry had to be rushed out of court on Wednesday, April 9, after an upset woman disrupted his proceedings.
The 40-year-old – in his second day of court – is in the middle of a legal headache as he continues to plea for extra security while he's in the U.K after he was originally denied the request, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During the hearing, the heckler – a woman with a shaved head – caused a ruckus after arriving late, shifting in her seat, and had all eyes on her, including Harry's long-term head security man David Langdown.
When the hearing broke so the public and press could leave, Langdown and another bodyguard guided Harry toward the exit, but not before the woman yelled out at the royal.
"I support you Prince Harry!" the woman appeared to tell the Duke, before turning to the media and saying: "If you’re members of the press, you’re the reason he’s not in England."
Harry returned to the hearing only after the woman had been led out.
Harry is currently appealing the government’s 2020 decision to strip him of automatic security after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, took a step back from their royal duties. According to his legal team, Harry was “singled out” for “unjustified and inferior treatment.”
However, Sir James Eadie KC – who is representing the Home Secretary – denied Harry was “singled out,” and said the flexible setup had “positive advantages” and reflected Harry’s decision to do away with his royal duties and live abroad.
Inside the courtroom, the father-of-two was seen taking notes in a notebook and sending messages on his phone.
Following the original decision to lessen Harry and Markle's security team, his lawyers claimed the couple "felt forced to step back from their roles as full time official working members of the Royal Family as they considered they were not being protected by the institution."
The court moved into a private session on Wednesday, in hopes of hammering out a resolution.
Despite Harry touching down in the U.K., he is not expected to run into his father, King Charles, who took to to Italy with Queen Camilla. The pair are believed to not have met in person since February.
RadarOnline.com recently revealed Harry’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton has been attempting to mend Harry and Charles' seemingly broken relationship, especially as the king is battling cancer.
An insider said: "With the king's health continuing to decline, there's only so much time for that to happen. Kate is on a mission to bring Harry home."
"The main objective of her plan is for Harry to return to Britain and make amends with Charles," the source added.
Meanwhile, 77-year-old Charles has been said to be growing his own crop of cannabis as he turns to the drug to ease the ravages of cancer.
"Charles has always led a very healthy lifestyle and so he has been particularly angered and irked by his cancer diagnosis but also, as a result of his love and deep knowledge of all things natural," a source previously said.
They added: "He's looked at cannabis as a means of fighting the disease and also of killing the pain the cancer is causing him"