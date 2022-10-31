Prince Harry Slammed For Hypocrisy After Asking Friends & Exes To Feature In Bombshell Memoir 'When He Needs THEIR Help'

Prince Harry is being called out for hypocrisy after reaching out to pals and former flames to be featured in his bombshell memoir, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"It was felt to be kind of ironic that Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media, but now he wants them to when he needs their help," sources alleged, claiming many were "stunned" over the request to speak to his ghost-writer JR Moehringer after keeping tight-lipped about the Duke of Sussex for years.