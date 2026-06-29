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Prince Harry Fears Kids Archie and Lilibet Will Never See King Charles Again as U.K. Return Thrown Into Doubt

picture of Prince Harry and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has been left "distraught" his trip to the U.K. to visit King Charles has been thrown into doubt in the 11th hour.

June 29 2026, Published 9:11 a.m. ET

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Prince Harry has been left "distraught" after plans to take his family to the U.K next month have been thrown into doubt.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the British government has refused his request for police protection, sparking a desperate bid to find alternative ways to bring his family safely across the pond.

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'He's Looking At Every Option'

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picture of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry is desperately seeking a resolution to security issues.

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Harry, 41, and wife Meghan Markle, 44, had scheduled their trip around the Invictus Games events taking place in Birmingham next month.

A source close to Harry told the Guardian: "Their plans to see family, friends and visit various charitable causes close to the duke's heart have been pulled out from under their feet at the 11th hour.

"He's looking at every option to try and get the family here safely and keep them safe when they're on the ground. If he can find a way to do that he will."

The insider added Harry will not risk exposing his two children to media attention which adequate safety measures in place.

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Four-Year Wait To See Charles

picture of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry's kids have not seen Charles in person since 2022.

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The source added: "The hope is they can meet their grandfather, but there is no way that can happen if they are chased by paparazzi wherever they go from the moment they step off the plane. He won't put his children through that."

Next month's trip to the U.K. would mark the first time that Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, have been in the country since they visited to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of the late Queen Elizabeth in 2022.

After losing his legal appeal against a government decision that stripped him of automatic police protection when visiting Britain last May, Harry told the BBC that he couldn't "see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point."

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'Desperate' To See Archie And Lilibet

picture of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Charles was looking forward to seeing his estranged grandchildren.

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"The things that they're going to miss is, well, everything," he added of his children. "I miss the U.K., I miss parts of the U.K., of course I do. I think that it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland."

King Charles is likely to be deeply dismayed if the meeting does not now go ahead as Harry had been described as "desperate" for Archie and Lilibet to see their grandfather.

The Sussexes were also said to be planning a poignant visit to the Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire, where Princess Diana, the Duke’s late mother, is buried.

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picture of Prince Harry and Meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Harry and wife Meghan Markle were not expected to take kids to public events during U.K. visit.

One source told The Mail on Sunday: "On Friday night the Sussex office issued an op (operational) note saying that the full family would be coming to the UK and they had accepted royal accommodation. Next day they pull out.

"It's a total joke and a farce. They are totally playing into the hands of those who say they court drama like this to sell Meghan's jam."

While the children are not expected to attend any public events, the Duchess was scheduled to join her husband on visits to Royal Hospital Chelsea and an Invictus event in Birmingham.

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