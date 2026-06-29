Prince Harry Fears Kids Archie and Lilibet Will Never See King Charles Again as U.K. Return Thrown Into Doubt

Harry, 41, and wife Meghan Markle, 44, had scheduled their trip around the Invictus Games events taking place in Birmingham next month.

A source close to Harry told the Guardian: "Their plans to see family, friends and visit various charitable causes close to the duke's heart have been pulled out from under their feet at the 11th hour.

"He's looking at every option to try and get the family here safely and keep them safe when they're on the ground. If he can find a way to do that he will."

The insider added Harry will not risk exposing his two children to media attention which adequate safety measures in place.