Prince Harry Fights Back: Exiled Royal Furiously Blasts Claim He Called Son Archie 'My Little African Child' to Jane Goodall
Dec. 19 2025, Published 1:19 p.m. ET
Prince Harry has pushed back against claims he once introduced his son Archie as "my little African child" to late conservationist Jane Goodall, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a recent appearance on Katie Couric's YouTube show, journalist Tina Brown claimed the alleged incident with Harry, 41, came up when she had lunch with Goodall, who passed away at age 91 in October.
Journalist Claims Harry's Remark 'Stunned' Goodall
"Jane Goodall, before she died, I had lunch with her, and she said that she went to see... she was one of the only people outside the family that went to see Archie when he was born," Brown recalled during the interview. "And Harry said, 'This is my little African child.'"
"It's going to be my child who, you know — wild child essentially. They were going to have this time together, living a life off the grid, as it were," the journalist continued. "She said she was absolutely stunned when he chose the life that he did."
While Brown claimed the famed primatologist was "stunned" by Harry's remarks, the royal renegade insisted no such conversation ever took place.
"The Duke of Sussex has never said anything remotely resembling what is being claimed," a spokesperson for Harry told People. "Tina Brown knows exactly what she’s doing by inventing these words and attributing them to a highly respected woman who is deceased and unable to correct the record."
Meanwhile, Brown walked back her original comment and told the outlet she fumbled her words when recalling the story to Couric in a statement.
"On Katie Couric's podcast yesterday (Wednesday, December 17th), I recounted what Jane Goodall said to me in June of this year about Prince Harry," Brown explained.
"She remembered affectionately Harry saying when Archie was born, 'I want you to come and meet my African Child.' She actually said, 'Africa child,' but I was speaking too quickly," Brown's statement continued. "Aside from that inadvertent mistake, everything else in Ms. Goodall's conversation with me, I rendered accurately."
Brown landed on the topic of Harry and Goodall while discussing the Sussexes' dramatic 2020 exit from their full-time royal duties.
The journalist told Couric she has been "told that the Queen always thought that Harry would go off and want to be out of the royal family."
"But they all thought that he would do something like... they all expected him to kind of go to Africa and become a person who focused on conservation of animals in Africa and live a kind of off-the-grid life, is what they all thought," Brown continued. "Nobody expected him to go to Montecito and live the opposite of the off-the-grid life, which is the kind of celebrity life."
"And I don't think that Harry thought he was going to do that either," she added.