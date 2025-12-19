Prince Harry Fights Back: Exiled Royal Furiously Blasts Claim He Called Son Archie 'My Little African Child' to Jane Goodall

"Jane Goodall, before she died, I had lunch with her, and she said that she went to see... she was one of the only people outside the family that went to see Archie when he was born," Brown recalled during the interview. "And Harry said, 'This is my little African child.'"

"It's going to be my child who, you know — wild child essentially. They were going to have this time together, living a life off the grid, as it were," the journalist continued. "She said she was absolutely stunned when he chose the life that he did."

While Brown claimed the famed primatologist was "stunned" by Harry's remarks, the royal renegade insisted no such conversation ever took place.