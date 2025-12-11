EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'In Utter Shock' Over Prince Harry's Dramatic Plans for Both Their Kids

The source added: "Meghan is in utter shock he's even bringing it up. She thinks it's far too early, and the notion that he may have talked about relocating the children to the UK without consulting her has left her feeling caught off guard."

Harry is understood to have shared his thoughts on British schooling during a September visit to the U.K., telling a friend he wanted "the very best education" for his children – and was concerned they were missing out on experiences shared by his kids' cousins Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

Sources said the Duke wants his children to form a network of lifelong friends similar to his own.

Singer Joss Stone, who recently returned to the U.K. with her family from Nashville, has publicly said Harry had praised the British school system as "wonderful" when they met at the recent WellChild awards.

"It was nice to share that with him, because it's exactly why we felt drawn to come back – for the kids to grow up surrounded by family, friends, a strong sense of belonging and, most importantly, in a safe environment," she said.