EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'In Utter Shock' Over Prince Harry's Dramatic Plans for Both Their Kids
Dec. 11 2025, Published 5:46 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is reeling as Prince Harry is now "more determined than ever" to have their children Archie and Lilibet educated at a posh school in Britain – a proposal insiders also tell RadarOnline.com has rocked the family's life in Montecito.
Sources tell us Markle, 44, was "extremely upset" when Harry brought up his plan, and now feels the suggestion threatens the carefully constructed balance she and the royal exile have built since moving to California in 2020.
Tension Over Uprooting the Children
The couple relocated to the U.S. shortly after stepping back from royal duties, seeking privacy and a more grounded life for their young family.
Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, are enrolled in schools near their Montecito family mansion, and the idea of uprooting them across the Atlantic has caused "huge tension" between their parents, sources said.
Harry is said to be motivated by a desire to honour the children's heritage and provide them with what he sees as a superior education – with sources saying he is "practically unmoveable" over his plan.
An insider added: "Harry says this isn't about abandoning life in America, but he genuinely believes a British education would offer Archie and Lili opportunities they wouldn't have here, and let them form friendships and experiences similar to his time at Eton."
Meghan's 'Utter Shock'
The source added: "Meghan is in utter shock he's even bringing it up. She thinks it's far too early, and the notion that he may have talked about relocating the children to the UK without consulting her has left her feeling caught off guard."
Harry is understood to have shared his thoughts on British schooling during a September visit to the U.K., telling a friend he wanted "the very best education" for his children – and was concerned they were missing out on experiences shared by his kids' cousins Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.
Sources said the Duke wants his children to form a network of lifelong friends similar to his own.
Singer Joss Stone, who recently returned to the U.K. with her family from Nashville, has publicly said Harry had praised the British school system as "wonderful" when they met at the recent WellChild awards.
"It was nice to share that with him, because it's exactly why we felt drawn to come back – for the kids to grow up surrounded by family, friends, a strong sense of belonging and, most importantly, in a safe environment," she said.
Harry Rebuilding UK Ties
Meanwhile, Harry has also been rebuilding family ties in Britain, meeting King Charles for tea at Clarence House earlier this year – their first face-to-face contact in 19 months.
The visit is thought to signal an initial step toward reconciliation after Harry and Meghan's public criticisms of the royal family earlier this year.
But sources say the Duke and Duchess must align on their children's education plans for the sake of their marriage.
One insider said: "Archie and Lili are getting older quickly, so it makes sense that Harry and Meghan are considering schooling. But they have to be on the same page. Harry wants them to experience life in England, while Meghan highlights that there are outstanding schools in the US and that homeschooling is a common choice for many affluent families."
The Threat to Montecito Life
Another source added: "The thought of sending their children 6,000 miles away is completely unacceptable to Meghan. She can't imagine being that far from her little ones, and it has genuinely alarmed her. She's trying to remain composed, but she's very distressed that Harry even brought it up.
"Meghan wants to be supportive, but she fears he's slipping back into old nostalgic habits.
"Harry is eager for the children to embrace their heritage, but she believes it isn't practical.
"There's a lot of tension as they try to decide what's best for Archie and Lilibet."