An insider said: "Being overlooked for his father's birthday celebrations has struck a particularly raw nerve with Harry. He finds it deeply upsetting that something as ordinary as celebrating a parent's birthday has become such a complicated and politically sensitive matter.

"Harry feels as if he has made considerable efforts to demonstrate that he wants a healthier relationship with his father, but every time there appears to be an opening, another obstacle seems to be placed in his way. He resents feeling as though he constantly has to petition for the sort of affection and attention most sons would take for granted, and is very bitter he never received an invite to Charles' 78th birthday celebrations.

"What makes the situation particularly painful is that Harry's children Archie and Lilibet are growing up without the opportunity to develop proper relationships with their grandfather and the wider royal family. Harry feels the younger generation is effectively inheriting the consequences of disagreements for which they bear absolutely no responsibility.

"Harry remains convinced that his brother William's opposition to a reconciliation with Charles is influencing the king's decisions and that certain figures within the palace are reinforcing a resistance to Harry's full reunion with the royal family.

"With Christmas approaching, the Charles birthday exclusion has taken on even greater emotional significance for Harry.

"Harry had hoped the festive season might provide an opportunity to put some of their differences aside, but instead he feels further removed from his family than ever and doesn't expect any invites to any Christmas celebrations in light of the fact he didn't even get a birthday party invite from his father."