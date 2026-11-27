EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Bitter' Over 'Lack of Invites' to King Charles' 78th Birthday Celebration
Nov. 27 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry has become increasingly "bitter" over his exclusion from King Charles' private birthday celebrations, royal sources have told RadarOnline.com.
Harry, 42, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 45, are understood to have been absent from a family gathering at Clarence House marking Charles' 78th birthday on November 14.
Prince Harry 'Bitter' Over Father's Birthday Snub
An insider said: "Being overlooked for his father's birthday celebrations has struck a particularly raw nerve with Harry. He finds it deeply upsetting that something as ordinary as celebrating a parent's birthday has become such a complicated and politically sensitive matter.
"Harry feels as if he has made considerable efforts to demonstrate that he wants a healthier relationship with his father, but every time there appears to be an opening, another obstacle seems to be placed in his way. He resents feeling as though he constantly has to petition for the sort of affection and attention most sons would take for granted, and is very bitter he never received an invite to Charles' 78th birthday celebrations.
"What makes the situation particularly painful is that Harry's children Archie and Lilibet are growing up without the opportunity to develop proper relationships with their grandfather and the wider royal family. Harry feels the younger generation is effectively inheriting the consequences of disagreements for which they bear absolutely no responsibility.
"Harry remains convinced that his brother William's opposition to a reconciliation with Charles is influencing the king's decisions and that certain figures within the palace are reinforcing a resistance to Harry's full reunion with the royal family.
"With Christmas approaching, the Charles birthday exclusion has taken on even greater emotional significance for Harry.
"Harry had hoped the festive season might provide an opportunity to put some of their differences aside, but instead he feels further removed from his family than ever and doesn't expect any invites to any Christmas celebrations in light of the fact he didn't even get a birthday party invite from his father."
Harry and Meghan's Previous Private Meeting With Charles
Charles, 78, and Queen Camilla, 79, entertained the Sussexes and their children privately at Highgrove in July, raising expectations the meeting could herald a more conciliatory approach to Harry and Markle.
However, Harry is understood not to have seen his father since the family's reported return to Britain in August.
The Sussexes were also absent from Remembrance events at London's Royal Albert Hall and are not expected to attend Princess Catherine's annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on December 11.
Sussexes' Christmas Plans Amid Growing Royal Estrangement
Harry's efforts to repair relations with the royal family and his father intensified following the cancer diagnoses of Charles and Catherine in 2024.
The developments followed several years of public criticism of the monarchy by the Sussexes, culminating in the publication of Harry's controversial 2023 memoir, Spare.
Harry and Markle last attended the royal family's traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham in 2018.
They are understood to be planning to celebrate this year's festive season with friends and Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, 70.
How Prince Harry's Royal Rift Began
Harry's estrangement from the royal family has its roots in mounting tensions surrounding his relationship with Markle, whom he married in 2018. The couple stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, relocating to California and pursuing financial independence.
Relations between the couple and the royals deteriorated further following their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which they made allegations of racism and institutional indifference within the monarchy towards Markle's mental health struggles.
Their 2022 Netflix documentary intensified the controversy, while Harry's bestselling 2023 memoir, Spare, exposed deeply personal family grievances, including an allegation Prince William had physically attacked him during an alleged argument about Markle.
Harry's relationship with King Charles has also been complicated by disputes over his publicly funded security arrangements in Britain.