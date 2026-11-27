RadarOnline.com reports that the elite immigration program that helped Melania Trump secure her U.S. green card is facing a sharp rise in rejections under President Donald Trump's administration, with approval rates falling to their lowest levels in recent years.

Federal immigration figures show that approval rates for the EB-1A extraordinary ability category dropped from approximately 75% near the end of former President Joe Biden's term to 32% in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, according to The Washington Post.

The figures reflect a growing challenge for applicants seeking permanent residency through the prestigious program, often nicknamed the "Einstein Visa."

Immigration attorneys say even candidates with impressive professional achievements are struggling to convince adjudicators they meet the requirements.