Royal Family Nightmare: Ex-Prince Andrew Spotted With Bill Gates in Explosive New Epstein Photos — After King Charles Stripped His Title

On what should have been one of former Prince Andrew's happiest days of the year, he was unable to escape his ties to sick late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Andrew, 65, made one of his first public appearances since having his royal titles stripped in October, attending the christening of his granddaughter Athena in London. However, hours later, a trove of photos showing Epstein with rich and powerful friends was released by the House Oversight Committee, with one revealing Andrew and Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates mingling at one of Epstein's events.