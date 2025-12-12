Your tip
Royal Family Nightmare: Ex-Prince Andrew Spotted With Bill Gates in Explosive New Epstein Photos — After King Charles Stripped His Title

Photo of Bill Gates and Prince Andrew
Source: House Oversight Committee

Former Prince Andrew was seen talking to Bill Gates in one of the Epstein photos released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 12 2025, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

On what should have been one of former Prince Andrew's happiest days of the year, he was unable to escape his ties to sick late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Andrew, 65, made one of his first public appearances since having his royal titles stripped in October, attending the christening of his granddaughter Athena in London. However, hours later, a trove of photos showing Epstein with rich and powerful friends was released by the House Oversight Committee, with one revealing Andrew and Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates mingling at one of Epstein's events.

Photo of Prince Andrew, Priness Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Andrew attended the christening of Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena, while the little one's proud aunt Princess Eugenie was on hand.

Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson attended the christening of their daughter Princess Beatrice's second child, whom she shares with husband Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi, on Friday, December 12.

Athena, who was born prematurely in January, was baptized at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace. Andrew reportedly entered through a side door to avoid paparazzi. Other family members and friends, including his daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, were photographed arriving at the chapel.

Andrew Included in House Oversight Committee Epstein Drop

Photo of Bill Gates and Prince Andrew
Source: House Oversight Committee

Andrew was pictured talking to Gates in one of the photos released by the House Oversight Committee as part of their Epstein investigation.

Andrew's ties to Epstein were once again highlighted when Democrats in the House Oversight Committee released nearly 100,000 photos showing rich and powerful men socializing with Epstein before his 2006 arrest for soliciting prostitution, including President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, and director Woody Allen.

While the former Duke of York was not pictured alongside Epstein, he was seen with smiling Microsoft founder Gates, 70, in the photo drop.

"Oversight Dems received 95,000 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate. These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world," the politicians shared in a post on X, a few hours after Andrew attended the christening. The Oversight Democrats added, "Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files!" and shared a separate link to 19 pictures of Epstein's most high-profile friends.

Andrew's Epstein Ties

Photo of Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre
Source: MEGA

Andrew has steadfastly denied he abused Virginia Giuffre when she was a minor.

The latest reminder of Andrew's close friendship with Epstein comes less than two months after he was stripped of all royal titles and privileges by his brother, King Charles III.

The move came after the posthumous release of Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre's memoir Nobody's Girl.

In it, scandalous new accusations against Andrew surfaced, as Giuffre claimed the former prince treated having s-- with the then-17-year-old like it was his "birthright."

She also alleged that Andrew correctly guessed her age since his two daughters were also teenagers at the time and "just a little younger" than Giuffre.

Giuffre's Memoir Fallout

Photo of Prince Andrew and King Charles III
Source: MEGA

King Charles III stripped Andrew of his royal titles and evicted him from the Royal Lodge.

In the October 30 statement from Buckingham Palace, it was announced that "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," stripping him of his royal birthright title in light of the ongoing Epstein scandal.

The King also formally notified his brother to surrender the lease on Royal Lodge and vacate his luxurious longtime home in Windsor.

"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," the announcement continued about how Andrew has steadfastly maintained his innocence.

The King and Queen Camilla also added, "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

