Post Malone Demands Judge Shut Down Lawyer Threatening to Release Texts Allegedly Proving Rapper Was Abusive to Ex
Post Malone demanded the lawsuit over a secret settlement he made with his ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz be thrown out of court once and for all.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the White Iverson rapper fired back at his ex’s former lawyers — who claimed to have texts and videos proving Post was abusive to Ashlen during their relationship.
Post and Ashlen dated from 2015 to 2018. Following their split, she demanded the musician pay her palimony.
Palimony is a term used for support paid to a partner when the parties were never married. Post offered Ashlen $150k to settle but she wanted more.
Ashlen hired the law firm Martorell Law to represent her in negotiations. The firm said it assisted Ashlen for weeks before she abruptly dropped them.
The law firm accused Post of convincing Ashlen to drop her counsel and work out a secret deal. In court documents, the firm said Ashlen was paid $350k but she never paid them their commission.
The firm sued Post and Ashlen demanding damages for being cut out of the deal.
For months, Post argued the claims were nonsense. He said he had no control over Ashlen and she made her own decisions.
In response, the firm claimed to have evidence to prove Post did have control over Ashlen. The lawyers argued the rapper was abusive to Ashlen while they were together and was able to manipulate her.
The firm said Post “pressured and coerced” Ashlen to drop them “in order to avoid paying a higher settlement sum, and in order to continue manipulating his victim, Defendant Diaz, using his money, power, and control over her to prevent her story from being shared with the world and to avoid near-certain litigation."
“Diaz, unfortunately, gave in to such duress (as victims often do), to her own detriment, separating her from legal representation she desperately needed,” the lawyers said.
The lawyers said the evidence they possess shows “physical abuse” and “emotional abuse and control within the” relationship. They asked to amend their lawsuit to include the new allegations.
“It simply cannot be the case that one of the world’s most powerful celebrities with a documented history of physical and emotional abuse towards his romantic partner uses his power and money to deprive her of legal representation,” the firm said in a filing.
Now, in a newly filed motion, Post said the lawyer’s motion should be denied. He said any further amendments — “including the ones threatened” by the firm — would be futile.
Post said the new allegations presented by the firm are “dead on arrival.”
The musician asked that the lawsuit be thrown out completely and the firm go after Ashlen.