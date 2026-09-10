'Disgusting': Portland Tattoo Artist Slammed Over $50 'Kirkiversary' Tattoo Offer in Exact Neck Spot Where Charlie Kirk Was Fatally Shot

The promotion, billed as a "Kirkiversary Special," offered "$50 neck tattoos" on Thursday, September 10, but only in what the artist called "the exact placement of the kirkhole."

A Portland tattoo artist has been slammed online after advertising discounted neck tattoos on the first anniversary of conservative activist Charlie Kirk 's assassination, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The post included a variety of signs and symbols the tattooist could ink as examples.

To commemorate the occasion, the artist, who goes by the handle "BlackScratcher" online, posted the offer on her Instagram, along with the message: "Alright y'all, here it is. One year After Kirk CELEBRATION. customs flash whatever. as long as its this placement!!!."

Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck and killed one year ago while debating college students at Utah Valley University.

However, it appears "BlackScratcher" has had few takers, as the overwhelming negative response apparently forced her to make her business and personal profiles private. But that didn't stop critics from sharing their repulsion elsewhere.

"Just when you think the level of hate can't get worse, people find new ways to express how low, how hateful, and how disgusting they can be," one person commented online. "A tattoo is a slightly different way of expressing it, but it still means the same thing: 'I'm stupid."

Another raged, "What is wrong with these people? Capitalizing on someone’s pain, detestable. I don't care if you didn't agree with his views; you do not celebrate someone's death. Despicable!"

While a third called the ad, "Disgusting. The callousness these people have regarding the taking of a human life is shocking and disappointing."