'Disgusting': Portland Tattoo Artist Slammed Over $50 'Kirkiversary' Tattoo Offer in Exact Neck Spot Where Charlie Kirk Was Fatally Shot
Sept. 10 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
A Portland tattoo artist has been slammed online after advertising discounted neck tattoos on the first anniversary of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The promotion, billed as a "Kirkiversary Special," offered "$50 neck tattoos" on Thursday, September 10, but only in what the artist called "the exact placement of the kirkhole."
Charlie Kirk Tattoo Offer Draws Ire
Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck and killed one year ago while debating college students at Utah Valley University.
To commemorate the occasion, the artist, who goes by the handle "BlackScratcher" online, posted the offer on her Instagram, along with the message: "Alright y'all, here it is. One year After Kirk CELEBRATION. customs flash whatever. as long as its this placement!!!."
The post included a variety of signs and symbols the tattooist could ink as examples.
'What is Wrong With These People?'
However, it appears "BlackScratcher" has had few takers, as the overwhelming negative response apparently forced her to make her business and personal profiles private. But that didn't stop critics from sharing their repulsion elsewhere.
"Just when you think the level of hate can't get worse, people find new ways to express how low, how hateful, and how disgusting they can be," one person commented online. "A tattoo is a slightly different way of expressing it, but it still means the same thing: 'I'm stupid."
Another raged, "What is wrong with these people? Capitalizing on someone’s pain, detestable. I don't care if you didn't agree with his views; you do not celebrate someone's death. Despicable!"
While a third called the ad, "Disgusting. The callousness these people have regarding the taking of a human life is shocking and disappointing."
Charlie Kirk Death Details
Kirk was gunned down while sitting and speaking under a tent in the Utah Valley University courtyard in Orem.
The conservative commentator died soon after.
Responding officials concluded Kirk was shot in the neck with a bolt-action rifle from the roof of a nearby campus building. That rifle was reportedly later recovered with Tyler Robinson's DNA on it.
Earlier this month, a judge ordered the 23-year-old to face a formal trial for Kirk's murder, after a months-long preliminary period finally concluded on Tuesday, September 1.
Tyler Robinson's Alleged Motive
Utah state prosecutors say Robinson's alleged motive involved the ongoing debate over gay and trans rights, and shared text messages he sent to his trans lover, Lance Twiggs, "confessing to the killing."
"When asked why he did it, Robinson explained there is too much evil in the guy, referring to Charlie Kirk," said Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray, referring to the words of Robinson's loved ones.
According to text messages read in open court, Robinson allegedly instructed Twiggs, who goes by the name Luna, to look under his keyboard, where a note was found, declaring: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it."
Twiggs replied: "You're joking, right????"
Robinson allegedly replied he had to kill Kirk when the opportunity presented itself. "I had enough of his hatred," Robinson texted Twiggs. "Some hate can't be negotiated out."